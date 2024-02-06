Out of the past: Jan. 14

1997

School board races have developed in a number of districts in advance of today's filing deadline for the April election; Chaffee, Missouri, heads the list with six candidates on the ballot: Danny Finley, Kathy Kinsey, Debbie Patterson, Alvin Vandeven, Candace Witcher and Linda Wessel.

Cape Girardeau's new police chief, Rick Hetzel, is on the job; he says his first priority is to get to know the department and its officers; Hetzel, 44, brings years of law enforcement experience with him; he comes from Norcross, Georgia, where he had been police chief since 1992.

1972

The demand for tickets to State College's first mid-year commencement has exceeded expectations, forcing the college to change the location of the ceremony to Houck Field House; degrees will be awarded to 295 students in Sunday's afternoon ceremony; commencement speaker will be Dr. Herbert W. Schooling, interim chancellor of the University of Missouri-Columbia.

The first candidate has filed for one of two seats on the Cape Girardeau Board of Education to be filled at the April 4 election; he is the Rev. Earl W. Tharp, pastor of Red Star Baptist Church.