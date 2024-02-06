Out of the past: Jan. 13

1996

Gov. Mel Carnahan has higher education officials smiling over a recommended $94.2 million increase in state spending for public colleges and universities; the governor Friday unveiled his budget recommendations for higher education, including $44.3 million in general operations and capital improvement funding for Southeast Missouri State University.

Concerns about pay, turnover and promotions have made officers restless at the Cape Girardeau Police Department; eight of 67 people have left or are leaving the department within a span of a few weeks: two went to the FBI, one joined the Missouri Highway Patrol, one took a job in his hometown with the Farmington Police Department, two resigned for other reasons, and two retired.

1971

Members of Southeast Missouri State University's Golden Eagles Marching Band board a DC9 airplane bound for Miami, Florida, and the Super Bowl on Jan. 13, 1971. (Southeast Missourian archive)

Despite pea soup weather that delays their departure, the State College's Golden Eagles board two Southern Airlines DC9s at 11:30 a.m. for a 2 1/2-hour flight to Miami, Florida; the marching band will perform at halftime during Sunday's Super Bowl game between the Baltimore Colts and the Dallas Cowboys at the Orange Bowl.

The Southeast Missourian is barred admission to a meeting on the State College campus at the request of Dr. Mark F. Scully, college president; as Scully begins his welcoming address to the Southeast Missouri Secondary Principals Association, holding its winter conference at the college, he asks that members of the media leave Memorial Hall ballroom in order that they be refrained from covering his remarks.