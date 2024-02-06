Out of the past: Jan. 13

Gov. Mel Carnahan has higher education officials smiling over a recommended $94.2 million increase in state spending for public colleges and universities; the governor Friday unveiled his budget recommendations for higher education, including $44.3 million in general operations and capital improvement funding for Southeast Missouri State University.
Concerns about pay, turnover and promotions have made officers restless at the Cape Girardeau Police Department; eight of 67 people have left or are leaving the department within a span of a few weeks: two went to the FBI, one joined the Missouri Highway Patrol, one took a job in his hometown with the Farmington Police Department, two resigned for other reasons, and two retired.
Despite pea soup weather that delays their departure, the State College's Golden Eagles board two Southern Airlines DC9s at 11:30 a.m. for a 2 1/2-hour flight to Miami, Florida; the marching band will perform at halftime during Sunday's Super Bowl game between the Baltimore Colts and the Dallas Cowboys at the Orange Bowl.
The Southeast Missourian is barred admission to a meeting on the State College campus at the request of Dr. Mark F. Scully, college president; as Scully begins his welcoming address to the Southeast Missouri Secondary Principals Association, holding its winter conference at the college, he asks that members of the media leave Memorial Hall ballroom in order that they be refrained from covering his remarks.
At the monthly board meeting this week of the Church of the Nazarene, it was voted to purchase a lot on Park and William streets; plans were made to hold a tent meeting during July and, before fall, to construct a new parsonage on the site; the present parsonage will be converted into a fellowship hall and a Sunday School annex.
Having purchased a new picture -- Warner Sallman's "Head of Christ" -- with money received from birthday offerings, the junior and intermediate department of the church school of First Christian Church dedicates the portrait in a special service in the morning; Lola Gilbert recently assumed supervision of this department.
Delegates from eight counties in Southeast Missouri met at Sikeston last night to organize for securing proper recognition in the distribution of the $60,000,000 road bond money that was voted at the general election in November; the eight counties along the Kingshighway division -- Jefferson, Ste. Genevieve, Perry, Cape Girardeau, Scott, New Madrid and Pemiscot -- were represented and an organization was perfected.
The earlier announcement that Kassel's orchestra would furnish the music for the National Guard dance tomorrow night at Anderson's Hall was incorrect; the entertainment committee has secured the services of another collection of "jazz artists," consisting of Earnest Foster, E. Kassel, L. Kassel, Oscar Kaiser and Walter Kempe.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.