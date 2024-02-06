Out of the past: Jan. 13

1993

Twenty-one buildings, most of them houses, will soon be razed as the first phase of demolition work gets underway on the new Mississippi River bridge route project; the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission awarded a nearly $26,000 demolition contract Friday to Amy's Trucking Service of Cape Girardeau.

Flu-like symptoms are being blamed for a wave of absences at two Cape Girardeau elementary schools; a third of May Greene School's 220 pupils were absent yesterday, and 12 more are sent home today; the news isn't quite as bad at Franklin School, where 70 of the school's 405 students were absent yesterday.

1968

David Minnen, one of the founders of the B'Nai Israel Synagogue congregation and who had been a business man in Cape Girardeau for about 50 years, died yesterday in a Cape Girardeau hospital; Minnen, 67, had been president of the Jewish congregation here for 25 years.

The Cape Girardeau area received three inches of snow yesterday afternoon and night, heavily coating the streets and piling in drifts from a steady wind of 14 to 18 knots; another two to four inches of snow is expected later today.