Out of the past: Jan. 13

Thousands of Southeast Missouri State University students moved back into their dormitory rooms Sunday to prepare for the start of spring semester classes today.
In a tearful announcement, Cape Girardeau Board of Education member Carolyn Kelley resigns from the board; Kelley, who has served on the board almost eight years, will remain a member of the board through a Jan. 23 educational summit; Kelley plans to move with her family to Little Rock, Arkansas.
Condemnation proceedings for the acquisition of 9.16 acres of right-of-way and 5.81 acres easement for the construction of Route K here have been filed in Cape County Circuit Court by the State Highway Department.
Power in a section of north Cape Girardeau is out for a time shortly after 1 p.m., when a truck belonging to Riverside Fuel Co. overturns on Perryville Road near Sherwood Drive, striking a utility poll; the loaded coal truck stalls as it is going up the hill and rolls back down, coming within inches of falling into a small creek; the load of coal spills into the creek.
Lifting the restriction on publication of the names of men reporting for Army duty as selectees, the Cape Girardeau County Selective Service Board, following the cancellation of the order by national and state headquarters, announces the names of 21 men who recently were taken into service.
That the condemnation proceedings to acquire the post-office site in Courthouse Park, where Common Pleas Courthouse now stands, be dismissed, or she be paid her just share of receipts from the purchase of the ground by the government, was asked in a formal answer Mrs. Iska W. Carmack of Cape Girardeau filed in Federal Court yesterday; she took the court action as a direct heir of the former owners, including Louis Lorimier, Thomas S. Rodney and a number of others; the answer contends the site cannot be changed legally to a new public use without reverting to the heirs of the original owners.
At a meeting of the Knights of Pythias last evening, a movement was started to revive the fraternity, get new members and put life into those who are members and vim into the monthly meetings; all efforts will be made to increase the numerical and spiritual strength of the organization until it takes a commanding position among Pythian lodges of Southeast Missouri.
Mrs. Kate Schumke of Jackson comes over to Cape Girardeau to spend the week with her daughter, Mrs. William Schaefer, 245 N. Pacific St.; Schumke recently returned from an extended visit with her son, A.C. Schumke, and family in Sioux Falls, Dakota.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.