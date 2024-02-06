Out of the past: Jan. 12

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Seven adults have been arrested and two juveniles taken into custody in connection with a Perry County burglary ring, says Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf; half of the county's burglaries -- most of them businesses -- will be cleared with the arrests, Schaaf says.
The Cape Girardeau Board of Education picks Dr. Dan Tallent over Dr. Richard Bollwerk to be the next school superintendent; Bollwerk, the acting superintendent and past assistant superintendent, will stay at the district in a new role of associate superintendent; Tallent will replace the fired Dr. Neyland Clark.
The Cape Girardeau Board of Education has decided the dress code for pupils in public schools here will remain as is until the end of the school year; at a meeting last night, board vice Mary Kasten made a motion to modify the code, but it died for lack of a second; likewise, a motion to discontinue the code altogether was made by Charles E. Weber; it was defeated on a vote of three to two.
When the State College Golden Eagles depart Wednesday for Miami, Florida, and their Super Bowl appearance Sunday, they will also be performing the first official act of Missouri's sesquicentennial celebration; Gov. Warren E. Hearnes has declared their appearance in the nation's No. 1 football game "National Kickoff Day" for the 150th anniversary observance.
Although some residents of the Marble City Heights suburb have petitioned the city for a sewer system, City Engineer John R. Walther says installation of anything more than a small lateral system of sanitary sewers would be impractical at this time; Walther suggests that the small area which now needs sanitary laterals is around the North West End Boulevard-Emerald Street junction and covers about three blocks.
More than 200 truck loads of gravel have been hauled to scatter over soft spots on Cape Girardeau County roads and Cape Girardeau streets this week, as road building and maintenance forces battle mud and the breaking of semi-permanent roads and streets; source of the gravel is Cape LaCroix Creek, north of Highway 61 and near the Busch farm, where a Cape Special Road District gasoline shovel dips the creek gravel into the trucks.
At a meeting last night of the directors of the Cape County Fair, it was decided to hold the 1921 fair Sept. 20 to 24; that week follows the Marion, Illinois, fair; a circuit of Illinois fairs ends each year at Marion, and by following that fair it is hoped Cape Girardeau will get the business.
It is reported in St. Louis newspapers that 11 Southeast Missouri towns are out $2,055, collected by a self-appointed commission to locate highways and mark them with stars, showing they had been selected as national highways; those men visited Cape Girardeau, but they got no money here; The Missourian had questioned their authority and advised residents to have nothing to do with the scheme in advance of their arrival.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.