Out of the past: Jan. 12

1996

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Seven adults have been arrested and two juveniles taken into custody in connection with a Perry County burglary ring, says Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf; half of the county's burglaries -- most of them businesses -- will be cleared with the arrests, Schaaf says.

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education picks Dr. Dan Tallent over Dr. Richard Bollwerk to be the next school superintendent; Bollwerk, the acting superintendent and past assistant superintendent, will stay at the district in a new role of associate superintendent; Tallent will replace the fired Dr. Neyland Clark.

1971

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education has decided the dress code for pupils in public schools here will remain as is until the end of the school year; at a meeting last night, board vice Mary Kasten made a motion to modify the code, but it died for lack of a second; likewise, a motion to discontinue the code altogether was made by Charles E. Weber; it was defeated on a vote of three to two.

When the State College Golden Eagles depart Wednesday for Miami, Florida, and their Super Bowl appearance Sunday, they will also be performing the first official act of Missouri's sesquicentennial celebration; Gov. Warren E. Hearnes has declared their appearance in the nation's No. 1 football game "National Kickoff Day" for the 150th anniversary observance.