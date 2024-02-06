Out of the past: Jan. 12

Night Clubs Inc.'s owner and officers have passed a police background check in their quest to open a strip bar on Enterprise Street in Cape Girardeau; the company operates two Regina's House of Dolls in Paducah, Kentucky.
Anita Hill is coming; Clarence Thomas is, too, but later than first announced; Hill, the Oklahoma law professor who sparked controversy with her sexual harassment allegations against Thomas during the Supreme Court nomination hearings, will speak Monday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast at the Show Me Center; Thomas, who had been scheduled to speak at Southeast Missouri State University Feb. 10, has postponed his visit until the fall semester.
Unity among employees of the five city departments was pledged when representatives of these groups met Saturday afternoon to discuss increased job benefits they will seek from the City of Cape Girardeau; in attendance were 13 men representing the police, fire, public works, parks and sanitation departments.
The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Sumac is standing by on the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, ready to give assistance in the breaking up of the ice gorge which extends from about four miles above Cairo, Illinois, to two miles below here; for the fourth day, river traffic remains halted between Cairo and St. Louis.
So many citizens are asking what the proposed new Missouri Constitution is all about that a local committee has arranged a mass meeting Sunday afternoon at the State College Auditorium, at which two of the best authorities in the state -- Robert E. Blake, lawyer and director and general counsel of International Shoe Co., and Jacob M. Lashly, St. Louis attorney -- will explain the new document.
Operations at the Appleton Brewery in Old Appleton were resumed Wednesday following a month's suspension to permit new installations and improvements in the boiler room; a recent report to stockholders showed that 21,000 barrels of beer were produced during 1944, an increase of about 8,000 barrels.
Jackson boasts the best, most efficient volunteer fire department in the state; members of the 17-man force gathered Saturday night for their annual meeting and to elect officers; A.W. Roloff was retained as chief and Emanuel Milde was re-elected captain of Company 1; the captaincy of Company 2 went to Theodor Obermiller.
Now that Cape Girardeau public schools have a conscientious nurse at work, startling physical deficiencies are being brought to light among the pupils; nurse Mrs. T.J. Caruthers, assisted by an eye specialist of Pikeville, Kentucky, recently surveyed three of the grade schools -- Washington, Lorimier and Jefferson -- and found 9% of the 900 children examined are suffering from trachoma; Caruthers says those infected will have to be excluded from classes, until parents have them treated.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.