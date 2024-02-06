Out of the past: Jan. 12

1995

Night Clubs Inc.'s owner and officers have passed a police background check in their quest to open a strip bar on Enterprise Street in Cape Girardeau; the company operates two Regina's House of Dolls in Paducah, Kentucky.

Anita Hill is coming; Clarence Thomas is, too, but later than first announced; Hill, the Oklahoma law professor who sparked controversy with her sexual harassment allegations against Thomas during the Supreme Court nomination hearings, will speak Monday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Breakfast at the Show Me Center; Thomas, who had been scheduled to speak at Southeast Missouri State University Feb. 10, has postponed his visit until the fall semester.

1970

Unity among employees of the five city departments was pledged when representatives of these groups met Saturday afternoon to discuss increased job benefits they will seek from the City of Cape Girardeau; in attendance were 13 men representing the police, fire, public works, parks and sanitation departments.

The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Sumac is standing by on the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, ready to give assistance in the breaking up of the ice gorge which extends from about four miles above Cairo, Illinois, to two miles below here; for the fourth day, river traffic remains halted between Cairo and St. Louis.