Out of the past: Jan. 12

The congregation of Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel observes its 25th anniversary during the 10 a.m. worship service; a reception for members and friends follows; the first church service was on New Year's Day in 1967, in a dwelling at Bel Air and Cape Rock drives.
Leonard F. Sander, who is starting his 16th year as 1st District associate commissioner of Cape Girardeau County, has announced plans to seek a ninth two-year term this year.
Bishop Ivan Lee Holt, 81, former pastor of Centenary Methodist Church at Cape Girardeau, who later became the spiritual leader for Methodists throughout the world, dies in the morning at his home in Atlanta; Holt was pastor of Centenary Church here from 1911 to 1915.
Hinkle Young, 61, died last night in a fire of unknown origin that destroyed his frame house at 1604 S. Sprigg St.; his wife, Alice, 74, is hospitalized with burns and injuries received while escaping the inferno.
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Reuben R. Schade has been ordered by the U.S. attorney general to collect and hold until the end of the war all radio transmitting sets capable of receiving short-wave broadcasts and all cameras belonging to aliens in the county; the number of aliens in the county can't be determined; they were required to register a year ago, but those numbers are now confidential.
Reports from Cairo, Illinois, are that the transfer of ownership of the traffic bridge here to Alexander County, Illinois, under terms of a sale agreement made in December are being held up pending action on an injunction suit brought to prevent the sale; the McClure, Illinois, School District brought the suit.
A Cape Girardeau man is arrested in the morning by three federal revenue agents and lodged in the city jail; he has been charged with the sale of oleomargarine as butter; he is accused of coloring the oleomargarine and selling it in quantities larger than 10 pounds, which would make him a wholesaler; it seems he has a license to sell lesser quantities as a retailer.
In celebration of the birth of one of the nation's greatest generals, Robert E. Lee, the local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy presents a program in his honor at the home of Mrs. L.B. Houck on College Hill in the evening; a feature of the entertainment is the reading of Lee's life by the Rev. J.J. Clopton.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.