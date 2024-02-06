Out of the past: Jan. 12

1992

The congregation of Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel observes its 25th anniversary during the 10 a.m. worship service; a reception for members and friends follows; the first church service was on New Year's Day in 1967, in a dwelling at Bel Air and Cape Rock drives.

Leonard F. Sander, who is starting his 16th year as 1st District associate commissioner of Cape Girardeau County, has announced plans to seek a ninth two-year term this year.

1967

Bishop Ivan Lee Holt, 81, former pastor of Centenary Methodist Church at Cape Girardeau, who later became the spiritual leader for Methodists throughout the world, dies in the morning at his home in Atlanta; Holt was pastor of Centenary Church here from 1911 to 1915.

Hinkle Young, 61, died last night in a fire of unknown origin that destroyed his frame house at 1604 S. Sprigg St.; his wife, Alice, 74, is hospitalized with burns and injuries received while escaping the inferno.