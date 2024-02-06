Out of the past: Jan. 11

1993

Cape Girardeau Central High School has a problem: too many trophies; athletic director Terry Kitchen says three display cases in the school are crammed full of trophies representing years of achievement by Central students; the dilemma presented to Kitchen is what to do with all those trophies.

JEFFERSON CITY -- Mel Carnahan takes the oath to become the 49th governor of Missouri and the first chief executive of the Democratic party in a dozen years; the inauguration takes place in subfreezing temperatures.

1968

In a light morning session, the Cape Girardeau County Court agrees to adopt the same new voting wards as approved by the Cape Girardeau City Council following annexation; four new wards were established in Cape Girardeau, bringing the total to 18.

Gerald H. Johnson, assistant prosecuting attorney, has filed as a candidate on the Democratic ticket for the office of prosecuting attorney; his filing creates the second race to develop so far in 1968; on the Republican side of the prosecutor's race is A.J. Seier.