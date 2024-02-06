Out of the past: Jan. 11

Cape Girardeau Central High School has a problem: too many trophies; athletic director Terry Kitchen says three display cases in the school are crammed full of trophies representing years of achievement by Central students; the dilemma presented to Kitchen is what to do with all those trophies.
JEFFERSON CITY -- Mel Carnahan takes the oath to become the 49th governor of Missouri and the first chief executive of the Democratic party in a dozen years; the inauguration takes place in subfreezing temperatures.
In a light morning session, the Cape Girardeau County Court agrees to adopt the same new voting wards as approved by the Cape Girardeau City Council following annexation; four new wards were established in Cape Girardeau, bringing the total to 18.
Gerald H. Johnson, assistant prosecuting attorney, has filed as a candidate on the Democratic ticket for the office of prosecuting attorney; his filing creates the second race to develop so far in 1968; on the Republican side of the prosecutor's race is A.J. Seier.
Having been awarded a government contract for making summer uniforms for the WAVES, the Dorsa Dress factory in Cape Girardeau will resume work as soon as the plant can be adjusted to the new order; men are working at altering the plant for the new contract, preparing the second floor of the building for the cutting department and installing additional sewing equipment on the main floor.
Willard H. Estes, president of the Cape Girardeau Jaycees, is awarded the Distinguished Service Award key at a "Boss Night" meeting of that organization at Hotel Marquette.
Occasionally railroad traffic is handicapped by snow storms in Southeast Missouri, but the prevailing spell has been so fierce that no passenger trains came from St. Louis last night, nor did any come today, making it the first time that the mail and passenger traffic between St. Louis and Cape Girardeau has been completely snowbound for a day and night; the heavy snows are coupled with frigid weather; the Normal School recorded a reading of 20 below zero.
Hugo Wurdack, president of the Public Utilities Co., while in Cape Girardeau this week, told The Republican newspaper that his company will soon be forced to ask the city for an increase in rates.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.