Out of the past: Jan. 11

Local school officials are applauding a judge's ruling that Gov. John Ashcroft can't cut an extra $34.5 million in public education funding to pay for federal court-ordered school desegregation costs in Kansas City; the state plans to appeal the ruling.
The boards of directors of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce and the Regional Commerce and Growth Association have unanimously endorsed a proposal to increase the state gas tax by 6 cents; the revenue would be used to match additional federal money available from a new highway bill and would fund a massive list of road improvements over the next 15 years.
Both sides in the city's condemnation of the 245.79 acres it needs for a major airport-improvement program have filed exceptions to the commissioners' award in Scott County Circuit Court; neither side is happy with the commissioners' award of $235,590 -- an average of about $960 per acre -- for the land.
Dr. Edward C. Crites, 85, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, dies at a Cape Girardeau hospital; he had been a medical doctor in the Sedgewickville-Daisy-Patton area for more than 60 years.
Mr. and Mrs. Earl Lorimier of Cape Girardeau are the parents of a son, Neal, born at 2:30 a.m.; the baby, according to an aunt, Mrs. G.E. Vogel of Cape Girardeau, who keeps track of the family history, is a great-great-great-great-grandson of Louis Lorimier, Cape Girardeau's founder.
A reception honors the Rev. J.J. Morrell, assistant pastor at St. Mary's Catholic Church here, who will leave Monday for Rolla, Missouri, where he will be assistant pastor of St. Patrick's Church; he will be succeeded here by the Rev. Christian J. Martin.
T.J. Juden and E.W. Flentge, representing Cape Girardeau, called upon the Old Folks' and Orphans' Home and general hospital commission of the Knights and Ladies of Security at Topeka, Kansas, yesterday; they offered the board a site for the location for the proposed institute near Cape Girardeau; the national officers of the organization have promised to visit Cape Girardeau on Feb. 26 to inspect the site and to listen to further offers.
Sam Vancil of Fornfelt recently received a letter from his son, Otis, conveying the tidings he had been promoted to the rank of corporal of the band at $36 a month and maintenance; Otis Vancil is with the Army in the Philippines.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
