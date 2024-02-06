Out of the past: Jan. 11

1992

Local school officials are applauding a judge's ruling that Gov. John Ashcroft can't cut an extra $34.5 million in public education funding to pay for federal court-ordered school desegregation costs in Kansas City; the state plans to appeal the ruling.

The boards of directors of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce and the Regional Commerce and Growth Association have unanimously endorsed a proposal to increase the state gas tax by 6 cents; the revenue would be used to match additional federal money available from a new highway bill and would fund a massive list of road improvements over the next 15 years.

1967

Both sides in the city's condemnation of the 245.79 acres it needs for a major airport-improvement program have filed exceptions to the commissioners' award in Scott County Circuit Court; neither side is happy with the commissioners' award of $235,590 -- an average of about $960 per acre -- for the land.

Dr. Edward C. Crites, 85, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, dies at a Cape Girardeau hospital; he had been a medical doctor in the Sedgewickville-Daisy-Patton area for more than 60 years.