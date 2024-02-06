Out of the past: Jan. 10

Two members of the Southeast Hospital Board of Trustees Executive Committee expressed disappointment following the decision by Saint Francis Medical Center's leadership to withdraw from merger talks; Rob Erlbacher, executive committee president, and David Hahs, committee member, both say they are disappointed by the decision.
Southeast Missouri would rank only behind St. Louis and Kansas City urban areas in state road and bridge funding under the Missouri Department of Transportation's five-year highway plan; Southeast Missouri is slated to receive more money for road and bridge projects than any other rural area of the state over the next five years, according to MoDOT; the region would receive nearly $330 million or 7.8% of the money the state plans to spend on specific road and bridge projects over the next five years.
Winter unleashed another icy attack on Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois late yesterday, leaving scattered areas without electrical service today; more than 300 homes are without power, and the weather forecast calls for more icy conditions tonight; most of the outages are in the Cape Girardeau and Sikeston areas; icy conditions close area schools.
Traffic signals for the hazardous Bloomfield Road-South Kingshighway intersection are already in the planning stage; designs for the signals and necessary widening at the intersection are being drawn at the State Highway Department District 10 office in Sikeston; the planned development of a shopping mall in the area spurred plans for the improved intersection.
Charles B. Bollinger of Millersville, county highway engineer from 1923 to 1927, is appointed to that post for a one-year period by the County Court, after the judges had interviewed three other applicants; the appointment is the first made by the new court. Bollinger succeeds R.R. Bedwell, whose term had expired.
Participating in the inauguration of Missouri Gov. Forrest Smith in Jefferson City are four Cape Girardeau County colonels: Robert Renfrow, Jack Oliver and Lyman Matthews, all of Cape Girardeau, and R.K. Wilson of Jackson; Smith becomes the state's 42nd governor at noon, with Supreme Court Judge Albert M. Clark administering the oath of office.
Horace "Donk" Dalton -- center on the Tiger basketball team, all-star Southeast Missouri sprinter and holder of Mississippi Valley track honors -- is the new captain of Cape Girardeau Central High School's basketball team; his first official act as captain was leading his team to victory over the faculty last night; he is the son of Mr. and Mrs. L.L. Dalton of Cape Girardeau and also serves as senior class president.
Ben Sunderman, 811 Merriwether St., whose left foot was severely smashed when a large stone monument fell on it while he was working in the marble yard on Broadway two days ago, is improving as well as can be expected; his foot is in a serious condition, and it will likely be several weeks before he can use it.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.