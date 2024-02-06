Out of the past: Jan. 10

1999

Two members of the Southeast Hospital Board of Trustees Executive Committee expressed disappointment following the decision by Saint Francis Medical Center's leadership to withdraw from merger talks; Rob Erlbacher, executive committee president, and David Hahs, committee member, both say they are disappointed by the decision.

Southeast Missouri would rank only behind St. Louis and Kansas City urban areas in state road and bridge funding under the Missouri Department of Transportation's five-year highway plan; Southeast Missouri is slated to receive more money for road and bridge projects than any other rural area of the state over the next five years, according to MoDOT; the region would receive nearly $330 million or 7.8% of the money the state plans to spend on specific road and bridge projects over the next five years.

1974

Winter unleashed another icy attack on Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois late yesterday, leaving scattered areas without electrical service today; more than 300 homes are without power, and the weather forecast calls for more icy conditions tonight; most of the outages are in the Cape Girardeau and Sikeston areas; icy conditions close area schools.

Traffic signals for the hazardous Bloomfield Road-South Kingshighway intersection are already in the planning stage; designs for the signals and necessary widening at the intersection are being drawn at the State Highway Department District 10 office in Sikeston; the planned development of a shopping mall in the area spurred plans for the improved intersection.