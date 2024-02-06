Out of the past: Jan. 10

BENTON, Mo. -- The 14 members of the Scott County Democratic Central Committee chose one of their own last night to fill the vacant seat on the Scott County Commission; Wayne Petitt, a 27-year-old corporate administrator from Scott City, was elected to fill the unexpired term on the commission; the seat on the three-member board opened up last month when Associate Commissioner Joe Spalding, a Democrat, died after an extended illness; one year remains on Spalding's term.
A falling river level and ice floes have imperiled river navigation on the Mississippi and Ohio rivers; but Lt. Pat Riley of the U.S. Coast Guard office in Paducah, Kentucky, says the lower levels and ice haven't yet caused any accidents.
The Rev. Adam Mueller, who recently completed his theological training at Concordia Seminary in Springfield, Illinois, is installed as pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Friedheim; the Rev. Herman C. Scherer of St. Louis, president of the Missouri District of the Lutheran Church--Missouri Synod, ordains and installs the pastor in an afternoon service.
A missionary to the highland tribes of New Guinea, the Rev. Don Rothenbusch, is the guest preacher at worship services at the State College Lutheran Campus Center; the highland tribes of New Guinea are historically very hostile, and it has only been since World War II that the Australian government has permitted non-natives to go into the region.
Moving swiftly, a new enterprise, the Cape Amusement Co., Inc., secured a city building permit for a new theater building yesterday and this afternoon stakes out the structure; the movie house, reportedly to cost $75,000, will be built in the 800 block of Broadway on the W.G. Bartels lot on the north side of the street; heads of the firm, Harold Roth and Bernard Woolner, both of Memphis, Tennessee, say Gerhardt Construction Co. will erect the building.
Fox Midwest Theaters announces an extensive remodeling program at the Broadway Theater, which will construct a new front and widen the lobby; in addition the Cape Theater on lower Broadway, formerly the Park Theater, which has been closed many years, will be redecorated and reopened for use in the spring.
A dispatch received by The Missourian from Tiptonville, Tennessee, states George H. Simpson, captain, and Carl Fisher, pilot of a hydroplane flying from Cincinnati to Memphis, and scheduled to have made a stop at Cape Girardeau last Thursday to deliver films to the Orpheum Theater, are believed to be drowned; it is thought their plane fell into the Mississippi River late yesterday after an explosion on board.
The Economy Meat Market on Good Hope Street was burglarized last night or early this morning, five hams, two sides of breakfast bacon and $5 in cash being stolen; entrance to the place was gained through a rear door.
-- Sharon K. Sanders