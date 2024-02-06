Out of the past: Jan. 10

1996

BENTON, Mo. -- The 14 members of the Scott County Democratic Central Committee chose one of their own last night to fill the vacant seat on the Scott County Commission; Wayne Petitt, a 27-year-old corporate administrator from Scott City, was elected to fill the unexpired term on the commission; the seat on the three-member board opened up last month when Associate Commissioner Joe Spalding, a Democrat, died after an extended illness; one year remains on Spalding's term.

A falling river level and ice floes have imperiled river navigation on the Mississippi and Ohio rivers; but Lt. Pat Riley of the U.S. Coast Guard office in Paducah, Kentucky, says the lower levels and ice haven't yet caused any accidents.

1971

The Rev. Adam Mueller, who recently completed his theological training at Concordia Seminary in Springfield, Illinois, is installed as pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Friedheim; the Rev. Herman C. Scherer of St. Louis, president of the Missouri District of the Lutheran Church--Missouri Synod, ordains and installs the pastor in an afternoon service.

A missionary to the highland tribes of New Guinea, the Rev. Don Rothenbusch, is the guest preacher at worship services at the State College Lutheran Campus Center; the highland tribes of New Guinea are historically very hostile, and it has only been since World War II that the Australian government has permitted non-natives to go into the region.