Out of the past: Jan. 10

The fire-damaged structure, which housed Shakey's Pizza Parlor more than a decade ago, is being demolished to make way for a parking lot for Kerasotes Theaters; Shakey's was a popular pizza spot before it was heavily damaged by fire in 1981; the damaged building was never repaired.
SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence, Inc. (SADI), an independent living center funded by the Missouri Department of Vocational Rehabilitation, recently opened an office at 1020 N. Kingshighway, Suite C, in Cape Girardeau; Maryann "Miki" Gudermuth is the executive director of the Cape Girardeau center.
Appointment of James I. Bowman, currently manager of the firm's mill in Cheboygan, Michigan, as manager of the Cape Girardeau paper products plant is announced by the Charmin Paper Products Co.; Bowman will move to the Cape Girardeau area in March.
Missouri was "blackmailed" into passage of the automobile inspection law by the threat to withhold 10 percent of federal highway funds, Gov. Warren E. Hearnes tells The Missourian; he says the objective of the law -- to reduce traffic accidents -- is laudable, but predicts the measure will be repealed or revised by the Legislature.
Two boys -- Donald Winningham and Billy Blaylock -- found an old, automatic pistol while playing in the woods near the Dr. C.A.W. Zimmerman residence in the north end of Cape Girardeau yesterday afternoon; they turned the weapon over to police.
Mrs. Herman Wetzel of Jackson has been notified by the Navy Department that her son, James W. Souther, 29, a seaman second class in the Navy, lost his life in a collision of his ship with another on the Atlantic Coast; while the telegram doesn't identify the vessels, the sinking of the Navy patrol ship St. Augustine was reported recently after a collision off Cape May and near the New Jersey coast.
GLENALLEN, Mo. -- Pvt. Roy A. Bess of Glenallen, son of Catherine Taylor, has been cited for extraordinary heroism and has been given the distinguished service cross by Gen. John J. Pershing, commander in chief; in a battle near Beaufort, France, Nov. 4, 1918, Bess, although wounded by enemy machine gun fire, refused first aid and continued in the engagement for two days without treatment.
The city council of Fornfelt has boosted the saloon license from $600 per year to $1,000, every one of the six members voting in favor of the increase; there is but one saloon in Fornfelt, that operated by Albert Losse; he is making threats to sue out an injunction against the city to prevent the raise.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
