Out of the past: Jan. 10

1994

The fire-damaged structure, which housed Shakey's Pizza Parlor more than a decade ago, is being demolished to make way for a parking lot for Kerasotes Theaters; Shakey's was a popular pizza spot before it was heavily damaged by fire in 1981; the damaged building was never repaired.

SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence, Inc. (SADI), an independent living center funded by the Missouri Department of Vocational Rehabilitation, recently opened an office at 1020 N. Kingshighway, Suite C, in Cape Girardeau; Maryann "Miki" Gudermuth is the executive director of the Cape Girardeau center.

1969

Appointment of James I. Bowman, currently manager of the firm's mill in Cheboygan, Michigan, as manager of the Cape Girardeau paper products plant is announced by the Charmin Paper Products Co.; Bowman will move to the Cape Girardeau area in March.

Missouri was "blackmailed" into passage of the automobile inspection law by the threat to withhold 10 percent of federal highway funds, Gov. Warren E. Hearnes tells The Missourian; he says the objective of the law -- to reduce traffic accidents -- is laudable, but predicts the measure will be repealed or revised by the Legislature.