Out of the past: Jan. 10

1993

The Rev. D. Lee Cullen Jr. is ordained into the ministry and installed as pastor of Christ Lutheran Church at Gordonville during an afternoon service; Cullen, 25, is a native of Peoria, Illinois; he received a Bachelor of Arts in history and philosophy from Concordia College in River Forest, Illinois.

The former Pizza Inn in Cape Girardeau is under new ownership and a new name; Doyle and Cora Lee Sample recently purchased the restaurant at 409 N. Clark Ave. and renamed it Pop's Pizza.

1968

Walter H. Ford, associate judge of the Cape Girardeau County Court, files for re-election to the office; Ford remains in a Cape Girardeau hospital after surgery, but his filing papers are submitted to the county clerk's office by his son, Jerry Ford.

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Residents here expect to have a new hospital by late summer, and Cape Girardeau will lose one as a result; construction is tentatively set to begin March 15 here on the $800,000 facility for Cape Osteopathic Hospital; construction is expected to take six months.