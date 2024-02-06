Out of the past: Jan. 10

The Rev. D. Lee Cullen Jr. is ordained into the ministry and installed as pastor of Christ Lutheran Church at Gordonville during an afternoon service; Cullen, 25, is a native of Peoria, Illinois; he received a Bachelor of Arts in history and philosophy from Concordia College in River Forest, Illinois.
The former Pizza Inn in Cape Girardeau is under new ownership and a new name; Doyle and Cora Lee Sample recently purchased the restaurant at 409 N. Clark Ave. and renamed it Pop's Pizza.
Walter H. Ford, associate judge of the Cape Girardeau County Court, files for re-election to the office; Ford remains in a Cape Girardeau hospital after surgery, but his filing papers are submitted to the county clerk's office by his son, Jerry Ford.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Residents here expect to have a new hospital by late summer, and Cape Girardeau will lose one as a result; construction is tentatively set to begin March 15 here on the $800,000 facility for Cape Osteopathic Hospital; construction is expected to take six months.
The recently organized Young People's Choir of the Presbyterian Church holds its first rehearsal in the evening; Clara Drew Miller will direct the new choir.
Cape Girardeau has invitations in the hands of both St. Louis major league baseball teams to establish their spring training camps here; an invitation was extended to the management of the St. Louis Cardinals, the 1942 world champions, over the weekend, and one had been sent to the Browns previously.
The worst blizzard Cape Girardeau has felt in many years is raging, snow to the depth of one foot having fallen; prospects are much more will fall before the end comes; the city is snowbound, with the streetcars at a standstill; the snow started falling yesterday afternoon and didn't let up until late this afternoon.
Yesterday's snow storm didn't stop 1,000 or more folks, little and big, from attending the Lincoln McConnell meeting at Centenary Methodist Church last night; special music was offered by the Lorimier School kids and then the Cape Girardeau Central High students; the orchestra also played some grand selections.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
