Out of the past: Jan. 1

1996

Kala Renise Betts arrives at 6:31 a.m. at Southeast Hospital, the first baby born in Cape Girardeau in 1996; she is the daughter of Latricia Betts of Charleston, Missouri.

Capital Bank becomes Union Planters Bank; Charles Daniel, president and chief executive officer of the new Union Planters operation here, and Benjamin W. Rawlings Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Union Planters Corporation, announce the financial service companies have completed the merger process announced in mid-1995.

1971

A new year -- 1971 -- arrives and with it a new daughter for Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Smith of Malden, Missouri; the child, born at 1:35 this morning at Southeast Hospital, is the year's first baby to be delivered in Cape Girardeau; the infant, named Christy Nico, weighs 5 pounds, 2 ounces, and is the couple's first child.

Two boxcars in a Missouri Pacific freight train derail in Scott City around 9 p.m., startling the residents of Scott City and neighboring Illmo; "It sounded like a big explosion," one resident says; one car is carrying lumber and the other salad oil; damage is minor.