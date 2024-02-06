All sections
RecordsJanuary 1, 2017

Out of the past: Jan. 1

Nyssa Young, daughter of Karen Young of Scott City, is born at Southeast Hospital, the first baby born in Cape Girardeau in 1992. Last-minute filings will mean a primary election in Scott City's second ward for at least one seat on the city council; Terry Gettings, a member of the town's volunteer fire department, filed yesterday, the last day to file for the two-year term; he will face incumbent John Rogers and George Moit; also filing yesterday was Joe Bles for Ward 3...

1992

Nyssa Young, daughter of Karen Young of Scott City, is born at Southeast Hospital, the first baby born in Cape Girardeau in 1992.

Last-minute filings will mean a primary election in Scott City's second ward for at least one seat on the city council; Terry Gettings, a member of the town's volunteer fire department, filed yesterday, the last day to file for the two-year term; he will face incumbent John Rogers and George Moit; also filing yesterday was Joe Bles for Ward 3.

1967

The Rev. N.C. Loeber conducts the first service at Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel; Loeber, who is serving as interim pastor of the newly organized congregation, conducts the service in a house at the corner of Cape Rock and Bel Air drives.

The Church of the Nazarene observes the New Year with special services; the morning worship hosts guest soloist Wade Powers of Hendersonville, Tennessee, brother of the pastor, the Rev. Carl Powers.

1942

A new year means a partial suspension of business in Cape Girardeau; church services and other public gatherings are held to celebrate the occasion; while most stores are closed for the day, some groceries remain open; the shoe factory and the cement plant operate on a full-day schedule.

The new year, welcomed almost as noisily as usual, moves in as soggy as a rain can make it; it is only a few hours old when a real wintry blast sends temperatures tumbling to 14 degrees.

1917

Numerous parties greeted the new year last night; one of the prettiest affairs, in which the new year was given a royal welcome, was hosted by Mr. and Mrs. Charles L. Harrison at their attractive home, 328 N. Lorimier St.; a buffet supper was served during the evening, after which the guests enjoyed music until the opening hour of the new year; guests included Messrs. and Mesdames Burette Oliver, Harry Leuer, Russel Dearmont, W. Palmer Oliver, William A. O'Brien, Mrs. A.R. Byrd, and Hazel Harrison and Mary Kochtitzky.

At a brief meeting in the evening, the Cape Girardeau City Council votes unanimously to stop paying Mat Morrison rent for the pest house on North Sprigg Street; the action is believed to have the same effect as doing away with the shack that has the distinction of being called the city's pest house.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Out of the Past
