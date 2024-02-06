Out of the past: Jan. 1

1992

Nyssa Young, daughter of Karen Young of Scott City, is born at Southeast Hospital, the first baby born in Cape Girardeau in 1992.

Last-minute filings will mean a primary election in Scott City's second ward for at least one seat on the city council; Terry Gettings, a member of the town's volunteer fire department, filed yesterday, the last day to file for the two-year term; he will face incumbent John Rogers and George Moit; also filing yesterday was Joe Bles for Ward 3.

1967

The Rev. N.C. Loeber conducts the first service at Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel; Loeber, who is serving as interim pastor of the newly organized congregation, conducts the service in a house at the corner of Cape Rock and Bel Air drives.

The Church of the Nazarene observes the New Year with special services; the morning worship hosts guest soloist Wade Powers of Hendersonville, Tennessee, brother of the pastor, the Rev. Carl Powers.