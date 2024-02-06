Out of the past: Jan. 1

Nyssa Young, daughter of Karen Young of Scott City, is born at Southeast Hospital, the first baby born in Cape Girardeau in 1992.
Last-minute filings will mean a primary election in Scott City's second ward for at least one seat on the city council; Terry Gettings, a member of the town's volunteer fire department, filed yesterday, the last day to file for the two-year term; he will face incumbent John Rogers and George Moit; also filing yesterday was Joe Bles for Ward 3.
The Rev. N.C. Loeber conducts the first service at Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel; Loeber, who is serving as interim pastor of the newly organized congregation, conducts the service in a house at the corner of Cape Rock and Bel Air drives.
The Church of the Nazarene observes the New Year with special services; the morning worship hosts guest soloist Wade Powers of Hendersonville, Tennessee, brother of the pastor, the Rev. Carl Powers.
A new year means a partial suspension of business in Cape Girardeau; church services and other public gatherings are held to celebrate the occasion; while most stores are closed for the day, some groceries remain open; the shoe factory and the cement plant operate on a full-day schedule.
The new year, welcomed almost as noisily as usual, moves in as soggy as a rain can make it; it is only a few hours old when a real wintry blast sends temperatures tumbling to 14 degrees.
Numerous parties greeted the new year last night; one of the prettiest affairs, in which the new year was given a royal welcome, was hosted by Mr. and Mrs. Charles L. Harrison at their attractive home, 328 N. Lorimier St.; a buffet supper was served during the evening, after which the guests enjoyed music until the opening hour of the new year; guests included Messrs. and Mesdames Burette Oliver, Harry Leuer, Russel Dearmont, W. Palmer Oliver, William A. O'Brien, Mrs. A.R. Byrd, and Hazel Harrison and Mary Kochtitzky.
At a brief meeting in the evening, the Cape Girardeau City Council votes unanimously to stop paying Mat Morrison rent for the pest house on North Sprigg Street; the action is believed to have the same effect as doing away with the shack that has the distinction of being called the city's pest house.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
