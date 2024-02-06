Out of the past: Feb. 9

1996

Churches in Cape Girardeau are teaming up in an effort to keep marriages from breaking up; the Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance has endorsed a community marriage policy that will require couples to undergo four months of marriage mentorship before they can be married in local churches.

KELSO, Mo. -- The recent bitterly cold weather froze pipes and water lines in many homes, but left an entire town in northern Scott County without water this week; a main water line broke Monday afternoon in Kelso, forcing residents to boil water for at least three days; the precautionary water order is expected to be lifted tomorrow.

1971

Temperatures hover slightly above the zero mark, bringing the area's coldest day of the winter; for the first time this winter, Missouri Utilities Co. curtails gas service to large, industrial interruptible customers and to dual commercial customers.

F.R. Thompson, an employment and training specialist for Charmin Paper Products Co., files an affidavit of candidacy for the Cape Girardeau City Council in the office of city clerk Verena L. Landis; he is the second candidate to file for one of the two three-year council seats to be filled in the April 6 election.