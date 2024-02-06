Out of the past: Feb. 9

Churches in Cape Girardeau are teaming up in an effort to keep marriages from breaking up; the Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance has endorsed a community marriage policy that will require couples to undergo four months of marriage mentorship before they can be married in local churches.
KELSO, Mo. -- The recent bitterly cold weather froze pipes and water lines in many homes, but left an entire town in northern Scott County without water this week; a main water line broke Monday afternoon in Kelso, forcing residents to boil water for at least three days; the precautionary water order is expected to be lifted tomorrow.
Temperatures hover slightly above the zero mark, bringing the area's coldest day of the winter; for the first time this winter, Missouri Utilities Co. curtails gas service to large, industrial interruptible customers and to dual commercial customers.
F.R. Thompson, an employment and training specialist for Charmin Paper Products Co., files an affidavit of candidacy for the Cape Girardeau City Council in the office of city clerk Verena L. Landis; he is the second candidate to file for one of the two three-year council seats to be filled in the April 6 election.
Alexander County, Illinois, which once before sought to buy the toll bridge at Cape Girardeau, has inaugurated a new movement looking to acquire the traffic span; its present Board of County Commissioners has signed an agreement with Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. Inc., a Chicago bond house, which provides that the bond house will employ engineers to assess the condition of the bridge and its prospective operating revenue, and to recommend a price to be paid; the company would also furnish funds for the county to acquire the bridge through purchase of revenue bonds payable solely from tolls on the bridge.
A resolution requesting the State Highway Department to recommend to the Federal Roads Administration the location of funds to construct a new outlet to Highway 61 and to relocate another to connect with the federal-state route was adopted yesterday by the City Council; sought is extension of William Street from Sprigg Street west to intersect with Highway 61; William presently stops at Minnesota Avenue; also south is the relocation and reconstruction of Highway 74 from a point near the intersection of Boundary Street and South Sprigg to a southwesterly direction to a connection with Highway 61.
Allan H. Hinchey, a native Missourian who has done more than the average man for his state, yesterday became head of the extension and publicity department of Southeast Missouri State Teachers College; for 12 years, Hinchey was connected with The Southeast Missourian, working conspicuously in an editorial capacity for the advancement of Southeast Missouri.
J.F. Rose, proprietor of the Avenue Restaurant in Illmo, engages in a revolver duel with a bandit early in the morning, after the bandit robs the cash register of $10.70; no casualties result, and the robber makes his escape.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
