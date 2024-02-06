Out of the past: Feb. 9

1993

The "Chicken Shack" in the 400 block of Good Hope Street was leveled yesterday morning, but not before law enforcement officials over the weekend launched a parting shot at drug sales there; four buildings were razed on the south side of the 400 block by their owner.

The Salvation Army has topped its $1 million capital fund drive, and construction of its new headquarters could begin in May or June; a $200,000 contribution from the Oklahoma-based Mabee Foundation and a $100,000 donation by the Cape Girardeau Kiwanis Club were big lifts to the campaign.

1968

Girardeans William F. Suedekum Jr., and Carlton J. Lorberg credit their flight training for their escape from serious injury when their airplane made an emergency landing yesterday afternoon near East Prairie, Missouri; Suedekum was piloting the plane, which was owned by Lorberg; both escaped the muddy landing with bruises.

The largest water well of its type in Missouri is being drilled at the State College farm and is expected to be completed by the end of February; work on the $79,910 air drilled water well began Dec. 2; it will supplement the two wells the college already has.