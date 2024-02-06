Out of the past: Feb. 7

1999

First Assembly of God Church holds a groundbreaking service in the afternoon at 1367 Platinum Court; the church is beginning construction of a house to be used by missionary families who return to the U.S. on furlough; construction of Harvest House will be paid for by contributions from church members.

A new historic preservation study of Cape Girardeau recommends zoning changes in areas with numerous historic or architecturally significant buildings to better protect the integrity of those neighborhoods; five neighborhoods are specified for the new zoning, including the residential areas along South Spanish, South Lorimier, South Fountain, Themis and Independence streets; this is the city’s oldest residential area.

1974

The tentative agreement reached in the morning between representatives of the striking independent truckers and government officials in Washington to end the 8-day-old strike is being viewed skeptically by truckers blockading pumps at the Rhodes City Truck Plaza south of Cape Girardeau; the truckers, hearing that the agreement would probably not include a rollback on diesel fuel prices, react with disgust.

Cape Girardeau will begin city-owned, city-operated refuse collection and disposal with no service charge for curbside residential pickups and reasonable fees for voluntary commercial collections, the City Council voted unanimously last night; rear-door service will be available at a monthly charge, probably about $5, with a reduced charge for the elderly and handicapped; the operation will be funded by federal revenue-sharing money, which the city will receive for at least three more years.