Out of the past: Feb. 7

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff John Jordan has restructured his department; before, there was a chief deputy overseeing employees; now, Capt. Ruth Dickerson oversees business operations and Capt. Bud Proffer oversees field operations; both report directly to Jordan, as does new jail administrator Michael Morgan.
McCombs Funeral Home Inc., a Jackson institution for almost 90 years, breaks ground for a second funeral home at 1425 Kurre Lane in Cape Girardeau; the 14,000-square-foot facility will include a chapel and two visitation rooms that may be combined to seat more than 300 people.
Grecian Steak House will open Wednesday in a building built by John Popp in the Kroger Plaza; managed by Steve Zaharopoulos, who is co-owner with Tony Zaharopoulos, the new restaurant will provide a Grecian atmosphere and will feature three types of steaks in a medium price range and a line of Grecian pastries.
Cletus R. Ellinghouse, who owns and publishes The Banner Press, a weekly newspaper in Marble Hill, Missouri, has purchased and taken over management of The Jackson Journal; purchase was made from the Concord Publishing House.
Pfc. Harold W. Hesse, 22, a member of an infantry unit serving in Germany, is missing in action, his father, August Hesse of Cape Girardeau, has been advised by the War Department; he has been missing since Jan. 21.
Adj. Elof Anderson, who for the past eight years has directed the work of the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau, has been notified he will be transferred to a similar position at Superior, Wisconsin; he also learned that he has earned a promotion to major for his excellent work here.
J.W. Gerhardt has been awarded the contract for building the Hely garage on Broadway, the venture being financed by George McBride; the two-story brick building will be constructed on the old mill lot on Broadway.
The Sturdivant Bank will take no further chances on being robbed by hold-up men and will soon have in operation a modern alarm system; a large gong is to be placed on the wall of the building, and from this will run electric wires to numerous connections in the bank and in the vaults; if hold-up men attempt to rob the bank, there will be so many ways for people in the place to sound the alarm that it will be impossible for the gunmen to make good their escape.
