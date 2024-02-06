Out of the past: Feb. 7

1995

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff John Jordan has restructured his department; before, there was a chief deputy overseeing employees; now, Capt. Ruth Dickerson oversees business operations and Capt. Bud Proffer oversees field operations; both report directly to Jordan, as does new jail administrator Michael Morgan.

McCombs Funeral Home Inc., a Jackson institution for almost 90 years, breaks ground for a second funeral home at 1425 Kurre Lane in Cape Girardeau; the 14,000-square-foot facility will include a chapel and two visitation rooms that may be combined to seat more than 300 people.

1970

Grecian Steak House will open Wednesday in a building built by John Popp in the Kroger Plaza; managed by Steve Zaharopoulos, who is co-owner with Tony Zaharopoulos, the new restaurant will provide a Grecian atmosphere and will feature three types of steaks in a medium price range and a line of Grecian pastries.

Cletus R. Ellinghouse, who owns and publishes The Banner Press, a weekly newspaper in Marble Hill, Missouri, has purchased and taken over management of The Jackson Journal; purchase was made from the Concord Publishing House.