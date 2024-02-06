Out of the past: Feb. 7

The Rev. George Orvick preaches at the morning service at Scriptural Lutheran Church on County Road 635; afterward, Orvick, president of the Evangelical Lutheran Synod, speaks informally to the congregation and answers questions.
More than 5,000 fans are treated to a tasty country music sandwich in the evening at the Show Me Center; it begins with traditionalist newcomer Tracy Lawrence and ends with "living legend" George Jones; in between comes Marty Stuart and his flashy blend of honky-tonk and rock.
An 18-foot car won't fit in a 16- or 17-foot space; as a result, city workers are going to have to reset almost all parking meters on Broadway and a few others elsewhere when weather allows; spaces between parking meters from the 300 block through the 800 block of Broadway are mostly only 15 to 17 feet apart; the average length of a 1968 model sedan is at 18 feet.
According to Martha Maxwell, Cape Girardeau Public Librarian, donations of books to the Washington County Library at Potosi, Missouri, have been far above expectations, with about 300 books being received; the Potosi library was destroyed by a tornado last December; at the time of the tornado, it was nearly rebuilt from a fire that had destroyed it earlier.
The Church of the Nazarene has solved the transportation problem for its members; the congregation purchased a bus this week, and it is being reconditioned before being put into service transporting church members to Sunday school and worship services.
The Teachers College here isn't included in the list of 18 Missouri and Illinois colleges and universities approved by the War Manpower Commission for utilization by the War and Navy departments for specialized training for men and women needed in the armed forces; president W.W. Parker makes little comment, except to say more schools will be named.
It is reported the flour situation in Cape Girardeau is getting serious; there is such a scarcity of flour that dealers and bakers are having a hard time getting any flour at all, and a still greater menace is the prevalence of flour hogs who are buying large quantities and storing it.
The wood block paving on the two business blocks of Main Street soon may be torn up in order that a passable street may be afforded automobiles and vehicles of the horse variety; since the six-foot piles of snow have started to melt and water to run off, the blocks have swelled worse than ever, and now the two blocks form a succession of mounds and holes the equal of which can only be found in the shell-pitted No Man's Land of France and Belgium.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
