Out of the past: Feb. 7

1993

The Rev. George Orvick preaches at the morning service at Scriptural Lutheran Church on County Road 635; afterward, Orvick, president of the Evangelical Lutheran Synod, speaks informally to the congregation and answers questions.

More than 5,000 fans are treated to a tasty country music sandwich in the evening at the Show Me Center; it begins with traditionalist newcomer Tracy Lawrence and ends with "living legend" George Jones; in between comes Marty Stuart and his flashy blend of honky-tonk and rock.

1968

An 18-foot car won't fit in a 16- or 17-foot space; as a result, city workers are going to have to reset almost all parking meters on Broadway and a few others elsewhere when weather allows; spaces between parking meters from the 300 block through the 800 block of Broadway are mostly only 15 to 17 feet apart; the average length of a 1968 model sedan is at 18 feet.

According to Martha Maxwell, Cape Girardeau Public Librarian, donations of books to the Washington County Library at Potosi, Missouri, have been far above expectations, with about 300 books being received; the Potosi library was destroyed by a tornado last December; at the time of the tornado, it was nearly rebuilt from a fire that had destroyed it earlier.