Out of the past: Feb. 6

The Missouri Transportation Department plans to spend $28,801 to plant 180 trees along two stretches of Highway 74 (Shawnee Parkway) in Cape Girardeau; the area extends just over half a mile; the commission this week awarded the tree-planting contract to Hillside Gardens Inc. of Foley; trees will be planted on the north side of the highway between Interstate 55 and Silver Springs Road and on both sides of the road between Silver Springs and Kingshighway.
Dennis Marchi, who has been immersed in community projects since his arrival in Cape Girardeau 14 years ago, has been awarded the prestigious Rush H. Limbaugh Award by the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce; Marchi is the manager of Schnucks Food & Drug Store.
A court injunction served yesterday on striking independent truckers at Rhodes City Truck Plaza south of Cape Girardeau was effective in moving eight rigs, but the majority of drivers say they will continue the strike until their demands are met.
Retiring Fire Chief Carl Lewis was honored by the Independent Insurance Agents Association of Cape Girardeau at a luncheon yesterday at the Cape Girardeau County Club, presenting Lewis with a shotgun as a gift in appreciation of his work to make the city safer from fires; Charles H. Brune, association president, presented the chief with a Browning automatic magnum 20-gauge shotgun that will replace the 46-year-old gun he has been using since 1928; Lewis will retire Feb. 12, ending a 37-year career on the Cape Girardeau Fire Department; he has been chief 33 years.
The first two church awards ever to be presented to Boy Scouts in Southeast Missouri are presented by the Rev. P.A. Kasey at Grace Methodist Church; the "For God and County" award is given Life Scout Jerry Statler and Eagle Scout Lloyd Brennecke during the morning worship service; both Statler and Brennecke are members of Sea Scout Ship 2, which is sponsored by the church.
A bronze memorial plaque has been installed on the west wall of the Christian Church sanctuary, honoring four young men of the church "who gave so much for so many" during the last war; the plaque bears the names of Pvt. Weldon E. Bucy, 1st Lt. Harry K. Colmar, Pvt. Ruskin Cox and Pvt. Wallace L. Harper; the memorial was presented to the church by the parents of a boy who returned safely from the war, as a symbol of their thankfulness; the donors don't wish to be identified.
Fifteen tons of cotton seed have been sold to Cape Girardeau County farmers and those from adjoining sections, according to William E. Leming, head of the Cape Girardeau gin, which is furnishing local farmers with several varieties of seed; the amount is already two tons more than what was sold in Cape County last season, indicating a much larger cotton acreage for the county than in 1923.
Robert McCoy Moyer, a school teacher of Marble Hill, is appointed circuit clerk and recorder of Bollinger County by Gov. Arthur M. Hyde; Moyer, who at present teaches in Lutesville High School, succeeds the late John A. Nenninger, who died in Cape Girardeau last week.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.