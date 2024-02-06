Out of the past: Feb. 6

1999

The Missouri Transportation Department plans to spend $28,801 to plant 180 trees along two stretches of Highway 74 (Shawnee Parkway) in Cape Girardeau; the area extends just over half a mile; the commission this week awarded the tree-planting contract to Hillside Gardens Inc. of Foley; trees will be planted on the north side of the highway between Interstate 55 and Silver Springs Road and on both sides of the road between Silver Springs and Kingshighway.

Dennis Marchi, who has been immersed in community projects since his arrival in Cape Girardeau 14 years ago, has been awarded the prestigious Rush H. Limbaugh Award by the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce; Marchi is the manager of Schnucks Food & Drug Store.

1974

A court injunction served yesterday on striking independent truckers at Rhodes City Truck Plaza south of Cape Girardeau was effective in moving eight rigs, but the majority of drivers say they will continue the strike until their demands are met.

Retiring Fire Chief Carl Lewis was honored by the Independent Insurance Agents Association of Cape Girardeau at a luncheon yesterday at the Cape Girardeau County Club, presenting Lewis with a shotgun as a gift in appreciation of his work to make the city safer from fires; Charles H. Brune, association president, presented the chief with a Browning automatic magnum 20-gauge shotgun that will replace the 46-year-old gun he has been using since 1928; Lewis will retire Feb. 12, ending a 37-year career on the Cape Girardeau Fire Department; he has been chief 33 years.