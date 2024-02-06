Out of the past: Feb. 6

1992

The public works committee of the U.S. House of Representatives has directed the General Services Administration to conduct a study of space needs for all federal agencies based in Cape Girardeau; the results of the study will help decide whether to proceed with an expansion of the present Federal Building, construction of a new facility or acquisition of buildings to house federal offices.

Fearing a new trades-licensing ordinance might put some contractors out of work, the Cape Girardeau Board of Examiners is discussing the possibility of adding another construction trade to the licensing requirements: drain layers.

1967

The Saint Francis Hospital Personnel Fund Raising Committee at a noon luncheon sets a goal of $75,000 to $100,000 as its part in the campaign drive for funds to build a new hospital; employees will be urged to give a month's salary over a three-year period to the fund drive.

Cape Girardeau Zone headquarters of the State Highway Patrol is moved from the police station in Cape Girardeau to new quarters on the second floor of the county jail at Jackson by Sheriff Ivan McLain.