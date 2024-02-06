Out of the past: Feb. 6

The public works committee of the U.S. House of Representatives has directed the General Services Administration to conduct a study of space needs for all federal agencies based in Cape Girardeau; the results of the study will help decide whether to proceed with an expansion of the present Federal Building, construction of a new facility or acquisition of buildings to house federal offices.
Fearing a new trades-licensing ordinance might put some contractors out of work, the Cape Girardeau Board of Examiners is discussing the possibility of adding another construction trade to the licensing requirements: drain layers.
The Saint Francis Hospital Personnel Fund Raising Committee at a noon luncheon sets a goal of $75,000 to $100,000 as its part in the campaign drive for funds to build a new hospital; employees will be urged to give a month's salary over a three-year period to the fund drive.
Cape Girardeau Zone headquarters of the State Highway Patrol is moved from the police station in Cape Girardeau to new quarters on the second floor of the county jail at Jackson by Sheriff Ivan McLain.
Caught 30 miles short of his destination by a dense fog, which closed in behind him, and so sure of a crash he wrote out his report of the mishap while waiting for it to happen, flying instructor Charles T. Upshur, 20, of Greenwood, Mississippi, instead landed his airplane safely in a pasture on the farm of Alvin Birk, seven miles south of Jackson, just before dark Thursday night.
Winter was almost summer in Cape Girardeau last night when a severe rain and electrical storm, accompanied by a high wind and hail, caused some disruption in communications but otherwise caused no serious damage; the district escaped the brunt of a storm of cyclonic proportions that struck at Little Rock, Arkansas.
Martin Lorberg of the Lorberg Undertaking Co. has contracted for an automobile ambulance, which will take the place of the ambulance that has been drawn by horses in the past. Saturday, Lorberg purchased an auto chassis, and as soon as it arrives, the old ambulance bed will be removed from the carriage and placed on it.
Anderson Rowan "Bud" Oller, 46, dies at Saint Francis Hospital from injuries he received yesterday morning when he fell from the rear door of the Green Tree Saloon to the ground and then through the window into the basement of an adjoining building. Oller operated a very successful sawmill a few miles below Dutchtown; he leaves a wife and four children.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
