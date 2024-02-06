Out of the past: Feb. 5

1998

It's beginning to look a lot like spring even though the calendar says it's still deep winter; some trees are budding and some plants like creeping phlox and snow crocus are starting to bloom in the area; "Probably a lot of bulbs are up right now," says gardening expert Paul Schnare; Schnare, who owns Sunny Hill Gardens & Florist, says tulips and other spring plants shouldn't be hurt by any return of winter weather as long as they aren't blooming.

When the River City Players present "On Golden Pond" Feb. 12-15, the performance space will be the seventh they have used in the past five years; the peripatetic community theater company will perform "On Golden Pond" in the ballroom of the new Mark Anthony Restaurant in the Plaza Galleria; RCP has been homeless for at least five years, says Ann Swanson, president of the board of directors; back then, the Concord Theatre was home, but it developed roof problems.

1973

PATTON, Mo. -- Plans have been completed for the installation of stage curtains at Meadow Heights High School, according to Supt. John Black; the curtains will be put up within the next few weeks.

Airing ideas for a county fire district at a public hearing in the evening at Jackson, those attending learn the initial cost for such a district could come close to $55,000 and would probably have to be financed by one of two methods -- taxation or subscription; about 60 people attend the meeting at the County Courthouse; a steering committee of 10 persons is organized to study methods of organizing and operating a rural fire district.