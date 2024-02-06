Out of the past: Feb. 5

It's beginning to look a lot like spring even though the calendar says it's still deep winter; some trees are budding and some plants like creeping phlox and snow crocus are starting to bloom in the area; "Probably a lot of bulbs are up right now," says gardening expert Paul Schnare; Schnare, who owns Sunny Hill Gardens & Florist, says tulips and other spring plants shouldn't be hurt by any return of winter weather as long as they aren't blooming.
When the River City Players present "On Golden Pond" Feb. 12-15, the performance space will be the seventh they have used in the past five years; the peripatetic community theater company will perform "On Golden Pond" in the ballroom of the new Mark Anthony Restaurant in the Plaza Galleria; RCP has been homeless for at least five years, says Ann Swanson, president of the board of directors; back then, the Concord Theatre was home, but it developed roof problems.
PATTON, Mo. -- Plans have been completed for the installation of stage curtains at Meadow Heights High School, according to Supt. John Black; the curtains will be put up within the next few weeks.
Airing ideas for a county fire district at a public hearing in the evening at Jackson, those attending learn the initial cost for such a district could come close to $55,000 and would probably have to be financed by one of two methods -- taxation or subscription; about 60 people attend the meeting at the County Courthouse; a steering committee of 10 persons is organized to study methods of organizing and operating a rural fire district.
Although still cautious in their appraisal, officials of the Missouri Utilities Co. believe they have found a remedy which they think will clear up the unpleasant taste in the water supply within a few days; a chemical compound, acting as a catalizer, has been in use about a week on the water supply, but while great improvement is noticed at the water plant, the treated product hasn't yet had time to work its way through the mains to all places in town.
Southeast Missouri Bus Lines, with approval granted by the Missouri Public Service Commission, has purchased and taken over operation of three franchise rights of the Robertson Bus Lines, operating between St. Louis and Kennett, Steele and Kennett and from Delta to Bloomfield; the purchase was made from Clarence E. Robertson of Poplar Bluff; included in the purchase agreement were two recently acquired 33-passenger buses.
Frisco train traffic is again moving over Cape LaCroix Creek, a temporary trestle having opened late Saturday following the second washout of the structure in two weeks; the railroad plans to replace the trestle shortly with a longer span, adequate to withstand the swift current of the creek.
BENTON, Mo. -- New officers are elected at a meeting of the Scott County Farm Bureau here: president, W.T. Tanner of Sikeston, Missouri; vice president, Albion Anderson of Commerce, Missouri; secretary, L. Schott of Benton, and treasurer, W.H. Heisserer of Benton; W.E. Foard, county farm agent, reports affairs of the bureau are in good condition, with 300 paying members.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.