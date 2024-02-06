Out of the past: Feb. 5

1995

The Clubhouse, a family grill and pub, has opened in Plaza Galleria, 2001 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau; David Freese, a St. Louis restaurateur, is one of four owners of the new operation in the space that previously house Rutherford's Tavern; the other owners are Ron Verner, Lorie Verner and Lynn Shoemake.

Scott City Council unanimously adopted two ordinances regulating erotic dancing; the first ordinance applies the law to all erotic-dance establishments regardless of whether liquor is served; the second denies liquor licenses to businesses that employ erotic dancers or allow them to perform.

1970

Cape Girardeau will again have a city bus service, possibly in operation some time in March, through action taken last night by the City Council; Kelly Transportation Co. of Cape Girardeau submitted the request for a permit to operate a bus service here; the council instructed city manager Paul F. Frederick to negotiate a contract with Kelly Co.

Cape Girardeau police chief Irvin E. Beard warns that both youngsters and parents will be arrested if underage children continue to operate "mini-bikes" here; Beard says the department has received numerous complaints about the use of the bikes, particularly in the vicinity of the Cape Girardeau Central High School campus, where youths are riding them on sidewalks, driveways and grass.