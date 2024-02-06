Out of the past: Feb. 5

The Clubhouse, a family grill and pub, has opened in Plaza Galleria, 2001 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau; David Freese, a St. Louis restaurateur, is one of four owners of the new operation in the space that previously house Rutherford's Tavern; the other owners are Ron Verner, Lorie Verner and Lynn Shoemake.
Scott City Council unanimously adopted two ordinances regulating erotic dancing; the first ordinance applies the law to all erotic-dance establishments regardless of whether liquor is served; the second denies liquor licenses to businesses that employ erotic dancers or allow them to perform.
Cape Girardeau will again have a city bus service, possibly in operation some time in March, through action taken last night by the City Council; Kelly Transportation Co. of Cape Girardeau submitted the request for a permit to operate a bus service here; the council instructed city manager Paul F. Frederick to negotiate a contract with Kelly Co.
Cape Girardeau police chief Irvin E. Beard warns that both youngsters and parents will be arrested if underage children continue to operate "mini-bikes" here; Beard says the department has received numerous complaints about the use of the bikes, particularly in the vicinity of the Cape Girardeau Central High School campus, where youths are riding them on sidewalks, driveways and grass.
Teachers College president W.W. Parker and Dean Vest C. Myers go to Jefferson City to attend a one-day meeting tomorrow of the Missouri Educational Conference; Myers will return to Cape Girardeau that night, while Parker will remain in Jefferson City for a Wednesday hearing before a Senate committee on Senate Bill No. 7, which proposes to change the name of Missouri's State Teachers Colleges to State Colleges.
S-Sgt. Cletus A. Hargis of Cape Girardeau is back home to stay following his discharge Wednesday at Jefferson Barracks from the Army; Hargis, a veteran of 50 combat missions, served as a tail gunner of a Flying Fortress in the Italian theater of operations.
Lowndes H. Davis, former congressman for this district and for many years one of the most prominent citizens of Cape Girardeau, dies at the hospital here; Davis was born Dec. 14, 1836, in Jackson, the son of pioneer lawyer Greer W. Davis, who came to Jackson from Kentucky in 1818; young Davis was educated at Yale University and Louisville (Kentucky) Law School; about 20 years ago, he moved to Huntsville, Alabama, but made frequent trips to this county to attend to business affairs.
Robert E. Rhinehardt of St. Louis, who drew the plans for the addition to the International Shoe Co.'s factory on Main Street, is here to check on the project with contractor J.W. Gerhardt.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
