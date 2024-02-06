Out of the past: Feb. 4

1997

JEFFERSON CITY -- State Rep. Mary Kasten says her colleagues in the General Assembly have a new nickname for her: "Crash"; Kasten, R-Cape Girardeau, ran her van off U.S. 63 north of the Statehouse yesterday morning as she was driving to work; the van tipped over after hitting an embankment, but Kasten, 68, who was wearing a seat belt, had only a few scrapes and bruises.

A new, local television station is expected to begin broadcasting in March; it will share facilities with Cape Girardeau television station KBSI and serve parts of Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee; WDKA-TV, channel 49, will be an affiliate of United Paramount Network; it will carry both UPN and local programming, including 30 to 40 St. Louis Cardinal baseball games this year.

1972

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire early last night that heavily damaged a downtown business, but was contained before it could spread to other structures; the three-alarm blaze heavily damaged Ruth's Bargain Center, 8 S. Spanish St.; it was discovered at 6:39 p.m.; firefighters, confronted with below-freezing temperatures and chilling northerly winds, are able to contain the fire within the two-story building, owned by Barbara Juden.

A federal grant of $1,123,360 to continue the delta area Head Start demonstration project for another year in six Southeast Missouri counties -- Scott, New Madrid, Stoddard, Mississippi, Pemiscot and Dunklin -- is announced by the Department of Health, Education and Welfare; the grant is awarded to the University of Missouri-Columbia through the Delta Area Economic Opportunity Corp.