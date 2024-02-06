Out of the past: Feb. 4

The Cape Girardeau City Council last night rescinded action it took last month, voting unanimously to forward to the Convention and Visitors Advisory board eight proposals for use of excess tourism funds; the motion was made by Councilman Al Spradling III, who said he was willing to rescind the matter because of the "furor" his original motion caused.
In five previous attempts, Thad Bullock has never come close to getting the Democratic nomination for Congress; but Bullock is trying again, and this time he is confident things will be different; Bullock believes the anti-incumbency mood sweeping the nation and a struggling economy will help him win in 1992 and earn him a contest with U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson.
Production work at the Marquette Cement Mfg. Co, which was suspended on Dec. 4, will resume at 6 a.m. Monday; about 108 workers will be recalled; that number is about one-third of the production force which was laid off; all phases of production will cycle into operation by the end of the first week of work.
Cape Girardeau's Rose Display Garden, a corner of beauty in Capaha Park, again needs community support; the Council of Garden Clubs, in preparing its budget for the garden for the coming season, will send out letters next week asking the support of various civic groups,
Authorization of an increase from its present strength of approximately 500 men to a total of 783 members has been given the Sixth Missouri Infantry, Southeast Missouri regiment of the Missouri State Guard, reserve military forces; the expansion program is general over the state, the military council increasing the strength from 3,000 to 5,260 men in the five regiments in Missouri.
At a meeting last night of Cape Girardeau business men, a plan was again raised to pass a bond issue which would provide matching funds to help construct a municipal airport at the site of Consolidated School of Aviation; the plan, explained by W.J. Kies, president of the school, would provide for funds to purchase about 300 acres of land on Highway 74, about two miles south of the city, improving this tract by construction of hard-surface runways and construction of such buildings as might be needed to service an airport of major proportions; the bond issue plan, however, would be submitted to voters only if the government approves the site as a major airport.
The Rev. W.S. Hoke begins his ministry as pastor of the Christian Church in Cape Girardeau; Hoke comes here from Sikeston, Missouri, where he had led a congregation since the early part of December; Hoke has served in ministry in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri for 22 years.
A large barn, with three automobiles, a lot of baled hay, lumber and 30 chickens, is destroyed by fire at 10:30 p.m. in the rear of the J.F. Anderson home, corner of Sprigg and William streets; the autos belong to J.A. Rigdon, M.L. Jennings and Anderson; the barn is also the property of Anderson, as are the hay, lumber and chickens.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.