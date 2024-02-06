Out of the past: Feb. 4

1992

The Cape Girardeau City Council last night rescinded action it took last month, voting unanimously to forward to the Convention and Visitors Advisory board eight proposals for use of excess tourism funds; the motion was made by Councilman Al Spradling III, who said he was willing to rescind the matter because of the "furor" his original motion caused.

In five previous attempts, Thad Bullock has never come close to getting the Democratic nomination for Congress; but Bullock is trying again, and this time he is confident things will be different; Bullock believes the anti-incumbency mood sweeping the nation and a struggling economy will help him win in 1992 and earn him a contest with U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson.

1967

Production work at the Marquette Cement Mfg. Co, which was suspended on Dec. 4, will resume at 6 a.m. Monday; about 108 workers will be recalled; that number is about one-third of the production force which was laid off; all phases of production will cycle into operation by the end of the first week of work.

Cape Girardeau's Rose Display Garden, a corner of beauty in Capaha Park, again needs community support; the Council of Garden Clubs, in preparing its budget for the garden for the coming season, will send out letters next week asking the support of various civic groups,