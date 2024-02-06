Out of the past: Feb. 28

A group foster home under construction next to Abundant Life Church in Gordonville will be more like a large family home than a "children's prison", as some neighbors fear, says the Rev. David Butler, the church pastor; neighbors aren't confident that the people undertaking the project are prepared for the task at hand; they also worry that the children who will live in the home might pose a threat to the small community's tranquility.
After years of moves from one ill-fitted space to the next, the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri may finally have found home sweet home; the organization has moved into a former art gallery on the southeast corner of Spanish and Independence streets; owned by Greg Williams, who also is the director of the Regional Commerce and Growth Association, the building formerly housed the gallery of Cape Girardeau architect and artist John Boardman.
Ten persons between the ages of 15 and 23 were arrested last night when patrolman Howard Boyd Jr., on a routine assistance request, walked into a house at 422 Good Hope St. and found a drug party in progress; all are being held for investigation of possession of controlled substances; police seized several needles and about 50 barbiturate capsules; the capsules were being broken apart, the powder melted over steaming water and then injected in its liquid form into the arms of partiers.
In the wake of the Cape Girardeau City Council's rejection of the recommendation of the recreation board to construct new tennis courts, a group of sports enthusiasts meet in the evening to plan an effort to persuade the council that tennis facilities are an important need; a group of around 25 young people and adults meets at First Presbyterian Church; they point out that the present public courts in Capaha Park are too small and in such poor condition they are unplayable.
Rather an exclusive set, those who were born on a Feb. 29 will celebrate their birthday tomorrow, and officially add four years to their age; celebrating his first real birthday is Robert Walker Lamb, 4-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Roscoe Lamb of Cape Girardeau.
The awards made by a commission of three members appointed by the Common Pleas Court -- Ben Vinyard, A.W. Zimmer and Robert Cunningham -- for land needed as right of way for the relocation of Highway 74, extending from South Sprigg Street to Highway 61, are not acceptable to either the State Highway Department or the landowners; exceptions to the report of the appraisers have been filed in court, where trials before a jury will be held.
Ten of the 11 persons arrested yesterday by federal prohibition officers and local police in liquor raids in Cape Girardeau and vicinity were released from jail last night on bonds totaling $13,500; only J.S. "Doc" Lehr, veterinarian of South Frederick Street, remains in the city jail, as he was unable to fill his bond; Lehr is charged with manufacturing liquor, possessing 700 gallons of mash alcohol, two gallons of whiskey and a 30-gallon still in operation in his store.
An escaped inmate from the state reformatory leads Deputy Sheriff Ed Frenzel and Patrolman Curtis Childs on an exciting chase through woods and field in the late afternoon, when the officers go to arrest him on a farm four miles west of Cape Girardeau; a barking dog, kept in the barn lot and which threatens to attack officers, delays them at the rear of the house, allowing the fugitive to gain his freedom through the front door.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
