Out of the past: Feb. 28

1997

Gov. Mel Carnahan has reappointed Donald Harrison of Cape Girardeau and Doyle Privett of Kennett, Missouri, to six-year terms on Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Regents; but the reappointments still leave a year-old vacancy on the board created when Lynn Dempster of Sikeston, Missouri, resigned last February after suffering a stroke.

BENTON, Mo. -- Two Scott County bridges were ordered closed to traffic this week, bringing the number of bridge closings to five due to a state inspection; the Scott County road department has seven days to block off bridges on County Road 418 two miles southeast of Perkins and on County Road 244 a mile southwest of New Hamburg; three bridges in the Vanduser area have already been closed.

1972

Consolidation of county and city services has been the subject of much discussion in recent years in Cape Girardeau; at a meeting of the County Court in Jackson in the morning, a county-wide refuse disposal program is discussed; the discussion is prompted by the continuing problem of trash dumping in rural areas, and the county's financial ability to provide dumping grounds in the rural areas.

Plans are ordered prepared for sidewalks at four locations in the vicinity of State College as the City Council also hears complaints to build walkways on Watkins Drive; property owners along Watkins are opposed to the work, stating that if walks must be built, the bill should be paid by the college or from the city's general revenue fund, which the college and its students will now contribute to through the city sales tax.