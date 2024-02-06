Out of the past: Feb. 28

Gov. Mel Carnahan has reappointed Donald Harrison of Cape Girardeau and Doyle Privett of Kennett, Missouri, to six-year terms on Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Regents; but the reappointments still leave a year-old vacancy on the board created when Lynn Dempster of Sikeston, Missouri, resigned last February after suffering a stroke.
BENTON, Mo. -- Two Scott County bridges were ordered closed to traffic this week, bringing the number of bridge closings to five due to a state inspection; the Scott County road department has seven days to block off bridges on County Road 418 two miles southeast of Perkins and on County Road 244 a mile southwest of New Hamburg; three bridges in the Vanduser area have already been closed.
Consolidation of county and city services has been the subject of much discussion in recent years in Cape Girardeau; at a meeting of the County Court in Jackson in the morning, a county-wide refuse disposal program is discussed; the discussion is prompted by the continuing problem of trash dumping in rural areas, and the county's financial ability to provide dumping grounds in the rural areas.
Plans are ordered prepared for sidewalks at four locations in the vicinity of State College as the City Council also hears complaints to build walkways on Watkins Drive; property owners along Watkins are opposed to the work, stating that if walks must be built, the bill should be paid by the college or from the city's general revenue fund, which the college and its students will now contribute to through the city sales tax.
Cape Girardeau and district are blanketed by the heaviest snowfall of the season, 2 or more inches of the flakes coming down after midnight; forecasts indicate more snow later in the day, with clearing and much colder weather tomorrow.
More than 100 hogs of various ages have died of cholera in the past 10 days in Cape Girardeau; William F. Wolfenkoehler, northeast of Jackson, lost 52 head of his drove of 57; near Shawneetown, Charles Schlimpert and William Wachter lost a combined total of 36 head; in the last month, more than 250 hogs are known to have died of the disease in this county.
According to a report written by Dennis M. Scivally of Cape Girardeau, when the well of the Kentucky Oil and Gas Co. at Tillman, Missouri, in Stoddard County was "baled" yesterday, "crude oil was emptied into bottles and pans for samples and poured into the ravine near the well," and "the hundred men present from Cape Girardeau, Advance (Missouri) and other places together with the local farmers who had assembled saw the dreams of the eldorado of Southeast Missouri partially realized"; witnesses are certain oil can be brought to the surface there for market purposes.
Jeff Hutson, former Cape Girardeau County sheriff and widely known in this section as a peace officer, is made chief of Cape Girardeau police by the City Council; in applying for the job, Hutson presented the council with a petition by 700 citizens supporting him; "he is known to be for enforcement of the law and is fearless."
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.