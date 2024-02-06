Out of the past: Feb. 28

The congregation of Red Star Baptist Church honors Pastor and Mrs. Harold "Cy" Smith Jr. at a special appreciation day; this is Smith's last Sunday as pastor before he retires from full-time ministry; he has been pastor at Red Star almost 15 years.
A bull rider is seriously injured while competing in the Longhorn World Championship Rodeo at the Show Me Center; Brett Zuver, a cowboy from Louisville, Kentucky, falls off very near the bull and is stepped on; he is listed in serious condition at Southeast Hospital.
Along with an evening of rewards and recognitions last night at the annual Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce dinner meeting, it was announced by A.J. Powderley, vice president and general manager of the Bennett Corrugated Paper Box Co. of Maryland Heights, Missouri, that his company had acquired a site on the industrial tract adjacent to the municipal airport; Bennett plans to build a second plant there, starting immediately.
As a community project, The Missourian will assist the Cape Girardeau Detachment of the Marine Corps League in its campaign to collect articles needed by Marines in Vietnam; the detachment will mail the collected items to its adopted platoon -- 3rd Platoon, 2nd Battalion, 5th Regiment, 1st Marine Division -- serving in the battle area of Vietnam.
The Church of the Nazarene puts a motor bus it recently purchased into use for the first time; it hauls church members to Sunday school and worship services; the congregation decided this would be an effective method of overcoming gasoline rationing for members.
One of a group of five Army Air Force officers in an air transport when it crashes near Del Valle Army air base in Texas, 2nd Lt. Jack E. McNeil, 21, of Cape Girardeau loses his life; he was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles W. McNeil, who live near Cape Rock Drive, north of the city.
Henry Conrad Bartels, a pioneer resident of Cape Girardeau, dies at his home on North Lorimier Street at age 92; he was born in Germany and came to this country when about 18; he first settled near Commerce, Missouri, but later moved to Cape Girardeau and conducted a cooper shop.
Several residents are urging Dr. C.E. Schuchert, recently returned from directing his famous military band at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, to organize another band for Cape Girardeau; one businessman says there are 18 good band musicians immediately available and that several more could be secured.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
