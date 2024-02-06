All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
RecordsFebruary 28, 2018
Out of the past: Feb. 28
The congregation of Red Star Baptist Church honors Pastor and Mrs. Harold "Cy" Smith Jr. at a special appreciation day; this is Smith's last Sunday as pastor before he retires from full-time ministry; he has been pastor at Red Star almost 15 years. A bull rider is seriously injured while competing in the Longhorn World Championship Rodeo at the Show Me Center; Brett Zuver, a cowboy from Louisville, Kentucky, falls off very near the bull and is stepped on; he is listed in serious condition at Southeast Hospital.. ...

1993

The congregation of Red Star Baptist Church honors Pastor and Mrs. Harold "Cy" Smith Jr. at a special appreciation day; this is Smith's last Sunday as pastor before he retires from full-time ministry; he has been pastor at Red Star almost 15 years.

A bull rider is seriously injured while competing in the Longhorn World Championship Rodeo at the Show Me Center; Brett Zuver, a cowboy from Louisville, Kentucky, falls off very near the bull and is stepped on; he is listed in serious condition at Southeast Hospital.

1968

Along with an evening of rewards and recognitions last night at the annual Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce dinner meeting, it was announced by A.J. Powderley, vice president and general manager of the Bennett Corrugated Paper Box Co. of Maryland Heights, Missouri, that his company had acquired a site on the industrial tract adjacent to the municipal airport; Bennett plans to build a second plant there, starting immediately.

As a community project, The Missourian will assist the Cape Girardeau Detachment of the Marine Corps League in its campaign to collect articles needed by Marines in Vietnam; the detachment will mail the collected items to its adopted platoon -- 3rd Platoon, 2nd Battalion, 5th Regiment, 1st Marine Division -- serving in the battle area of Vietnam.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1943

The Church of the Nazarene puts a motor bus it recently purchased into use for the first time; it hauls church members to Sunday school and worship services; the congregation decided this would be an effective method of overcoming gasoline rationing for members.

One of a group of five Army Air Force officers in an air transport when it crashes near Del Valle Army air base in Texas, 2nd Lt. Jack E. McNeil, 21, of Cape Girardeau loses his life; he was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles W. McNeil, who live near Cape Rock Drive, north of the city.

1918

Henry Conrad Bartels, a pioneer resident of Cape Girardeau, dies at his home on North Lorimier Street at age 92; he was born in Germany and came to this country when about 18; he first settled near Commerce, Missouri, but later moved to Cape Girardeau and conducted a cooper shop.

Several residents are urging Dr. C.E. Schuchert, recently returned from directing his famous military band at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, to organize another band for Cape Girardeau; one businessman says there are 18 good band musicians immediately available and that several more could be secured.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
Advertisement
Related
RecordsSep. 29
Fugitive in Kennett arson case surrenders to police
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.

Related
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
Police report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Police report 9-27-24
Police report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Police report 9-26-24
Fire report 9-26-24
RecordsSep. 25
Fire report 9-26-24
Fire report 9-25-24
RecordsSep. 24
Fire report 9-25-24
Out of the past: Sept. 25
RecordsSep. 24
Out of the past: Sept. 25
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy