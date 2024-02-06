Out of the past: Feb. 28

1993

The congregation of Red Star Baptist Church honors Pastor and Mrs. Harold "Cy" Smith Jr. at a special appreciation day; this is Smith's last Sunday as pastor before he retires from full-time ministry; he has been pastor at Red Star almost 15 years.

A bull rider is seriously injured while competing in the Longhorn World Championship Rodeo at the Show Me Center; Brett Zuver, a cowboy from Louisville, Kentucky, falls off very near the bull and is stepped on; he is listed in serious condition at Southeast Hospital.

1968

Along with an evening of rewards and recognitions last night at the annual Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce dinner meeting, it was announced by A.J. Powderley, vice president and general manager of the Bennett Corrugated Paper Box Co. of Maryland Heights, Missouri, that his company had acquired a site on the industrial tract adjacent to the municipal airport; Bennett plans to build a second plant there, starting immediately.

As a community project, The Missourian will assist the Cape Girardeau Detachment of the Marine Corps League in its campaign to collect articles needed by Marines in Vietnam; the detachment will mail the collected items to its adopted platoon -- 3rd Platoon, 2nd Battalion, 5th Regiment, 1st Marine Division -- serving in the battle area of Vietnam.