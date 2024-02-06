Out of the past: Feb. 27

1999

Sister Mary Ann Fischer, who has served 11 years as principal at Notre Dame Regional High School, says the time is right for her to leave the high school she helped bring into its prime; Fischer is leaving here to pursue another career that allows her to use her master’s degree in religious education; but first, she will participate in a summer program with the School Sisters of Notre Dame in Japan, where she will work with the international order and perform some Third World outreach activities.

With more than 100 programs being offered by University of Missouri Outreach and Extension in the Cape Girardeau County area, space is at a premium at its leased office off Highway 25 south of Jackson; because of the need for more space, an official fund-raising kickoff for a new building was held yesterday; a $350,000, 7,000-square-foot education and extension center is proposed.

1974

East-bound-only traffic in the 1900 block of Broadway may exit for six to seven weeks while a 48-inch drain pipe is being laid beneath the street; it is hoped the pipe will alleviate flooding in the Caruthers-Broadway area; it will be connected to an existing pipe at McDonald’s.

Cape Girardeau will be the location of one of five community centers to be set up by the state to aid released prisoners in their return to society; a $2.2 million federal grant will be used to establish the centers in Cape Girardeau, St. Louis, Kansas City or St. Joseph and either Columbia or Jefferson City; the centers will be staffed from five to eight persons, including some of the 1,500 inmates released yearly from the state corrections system; counselors will be available to aid inmates in finding jobs, resuming their education and finding homes; the centers won’t be used as residences for former inmates.