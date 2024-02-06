Out of the past: Feb. 27

Plans for a new federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau have been delayed for at least a year; "It is a dead issue for this year simply because of what the budget provides," said Bond Faulwell, deputy regional administrator for the General Services Administration's Kansas City office; while the GSA would select a site for the $30 million courthouse, Faulwell says his agency won't buy land this year because President Clinton's proposed budget for fiscal 1998 doesn't include any money for construction of federal courthouses.
A Southeast Missouri State University committee yesterday voted that the school's athletic teams keep their Indian and Otahkian nicknames; a handful of committee members wanted to scrap the nicknames; "Any ethnic group should not be used as a symbol," said Robert Skelton, a Southeast history professor who is part Indian; "To me it is a moral issue," said Skelton.
The 65-voice mixed choir of St. Paul's College of Concordia, Missouri, presents a concert of sacred music at Hanover Lutheran Church in the morning; the group is touring Missouri, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Indiana and Illinois.
Twenty-eight Boy Scout units held demonstrations and exhibits at the Shawnee District's Scout-o-rama yesterday at the Arena Building, and 56 scouts receive Eagle Badges at a Court of Honor at State College; Donald E. Lasater, St. Louis attorney and banker, is guest speaker at the Eagle Court; a reception hosted by Dr. and Mrs. Mark Scully follows the ceremony.
Announcement is made by representatives of two major bus lines -- Greyhound Lines and Southern Bus Lines -- that negotiations are underway with a view to starting construction soon of a large bus terminal somewhere in downtown Cape Girardeau, but off Broadway; the terminal will be known as the Union Bus Terminal; this news comes on the heals of the news that the city will delay enforcement of its new ordinance directing bus companies to move their facilities off Broadway by Saturday.
Preservation of Common Pleas Courthouse as one of two outstanding landmarking Cape Girardeau with the past is suggested in a letter by J.W. Gerhardt, a contractor, who writes the Southeast Missourian that he believes state funds can be secured for the purpose; the other landmark he suggests that needs to be preserved is the old Ranney house on North Main Street.
A resolution endorsing the Memorial Park project at Fairground Park and pledging the support of the members to the campaign to put it over is adopted by the American Legion Auxiliary at an evening meeting; the question of the bond issue to provide funds to be used for the reconstruction of the park is discussed and approved by the women.
Indications are that Jeff Hutson, former Cape Girardeau County sheriff and ex-police chief of Cape Girardeau, will be named by the Cape Girardeau City Council to succeed W.J. Segraves as chief; the latter's resignation takes effect tomorrow night.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.