Out of the past: Feb. 27

1997

Plans for a new federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau have been delayed for at least a year; "It is a dead issue for this year simply because of what the budget provides," said Bond Faulwell, deputy regional administrator for the General Services Administration's Kansas City office; while the GSA would select a site for the $30 million courthouse, Faulwell says his agency won't buy land this year because President Clinton's proposed budget for fiscal 1998 doesn't include any money for construction of federal courthouses.

A Southeast Missouri State University committee yesterday voted that the school's athletic teams keep their Indian and Otahkian nicknames; a handful of committee members wanted to scrap the nicknames; "Any ethnic group should not be used as a symbol," said Robert Skelton, a Southeast history professor who is part Indian; "To me it is a moral issue," said Skelton.

1972

The 65-voice mixed choir of St. Paul's College of Concordia, Missouri, presents a concert of sacred music at Hanover Lutheran Church in the morning; the group is touring Missouri, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Indiana and Illinois.

Twenty-eight Boy Scout units held demonstrations and exhibits at the Shawnee District's Scout-o-rama yesterday at the Arena Building, and 56 scouts receive Eagle Badges at a Court of Honor at State College; Donald E. Lasater, St. Louis attorney and banker, is guest speaker at the Eagle Court; a reception hosted by Dr. and Mrs. Mark Scully follows the ceremony.