Out of the past: Feb. 26

1999

With a $350-million-plus expansion project at the Procter & Gamble Co. plant still being carried out, the company says it is considering yet another expansion.

Repair work and inspections of the Mississippi River bridge at Cape Girardeau will continue next week; both lanes will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday; traffic will be reduced to one lane two hours preceding and following the closure; crews this week repaired a damaged floor beam discovered during a recent inspection; next week's work will be on another floor beam located on a different span near the center of the bridge.

1974

Motions to secure costs and to determine whether a lawsuit brought Jan. 25 against the Cape Girardeau County Court by a citizens group opposed to construction of a county law enforcement complex outside of Jackson is a proper class action were filed yesterday in Cape County Circuit Court; a hearing on the two motions is scheduled for Monday afternoon in Circuit Court with Judge Marshall Craig of Scott County presiding.

Cape Girardeau and Jackson city officials have been granted additional time to file further briefs in the 7-month-old Jackson annexation controversy; attorneys for both cities learned Monday the St. Louis Court of Appeals has issued a temporary writ of mandamus sought by Cape Girardeau in an effort to stall the annexation hearing in Circuit Court at Jackson; Cape Girardeau had sought to intervene in the case, but Circuit Judge Stanley A. Grimm said the city's request would be denied, and the city then sought the Appeals Court ruling.