Out of the past: Feb. 25

Lutheran Hour Sunday is observed Sunday at Hanover Lutheran Church, 2949 Perryville Road; Dr. Dale A. Meyer, Lutheran Hour speaker, addresses the Adult Bible Class at 9 a.m. and preaches the sermon at the 10 a.m. worship service; Meyer is the second guest speaker in the church's celebration of its 150th anniversary.
Just a few years ago, Missouri ranked dead last among the states in the number of training hours states required to be a certified law enforcement officer; with as little as 120 hours of training, almost anyone could put on a badge and a gun and hit the streets; but beginning Aug. 28, prospective law enforcement officers in 110 of the state's 114 counties will need 470 hours of state-recognized training to wear a badge and gun, placing Missouri in 23rd place among the 50 states in required training hours.
A city primary election March 23 is assured, when William Saner, a Cape Girardeau businessman, files as the fifth candidate for a seat on the City Council; Saner, 49, owns and operates AAA Contractors and AAA Electronics Co.
Missouri Rep. Vernon Bruckerhoff has again been denied access to financial records of the Chester, Illinois, toll bridge despite orders from he U.S. Department of Transportation specifying the records should be made available to him.
Walter H. Ford, who was recently elected president of the Cape Girardeau Jaycees, is installed at an evening ceremony at Trinity Lutheran Hall; other officers installed are vice president Paul Edwards, secretary Ralph Fenimore and treasurer James Swanson.
Operations at the Dorsa Dresses Inc. factory, 24 N. Spanish St., resume following a six-week layoff; Supt. Daniel L. Paley says piece goods have arrived in sufficient quantity to warrant resuming work on a fairly large scale; at present, 110 women are employed.
E.S. Blain, chief resident engineer of the Little River Drainage District, is meeting with a Japanese engineer at Nash to show him the concrete sloping at curves in the diversion channel; the visitor hopes to get pointers for some work of similar nature his firm will do in Japan.
Irvin Nemeier, formerly proprietor of the radiator repair shop in the Cahoon Building on Lower Broadway, has sold his business to W.H. Vogel, Broadway tinner; Nemeier leaves for St. Louis, where he has accepted a position with the Hudson-Frampton Motor Co. as a "troubleshooter."
-- Sharon K. Sanders
