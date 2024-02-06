Out of the past: Feb. 25

1993

Riverboat gambling will be the topic of a series of town-hall meetings in Cape Girardeau; the Cape Girardeau Convention & Visitors Bureau Advisory Board voted yesterday to hold three informational meetings to discuss the advantages and disadvantages of a riverboat casino.

After getting "burned" by a surprise, 12-inch snowstorm last week, Cape Girardeau area residents aren't taking any chances after the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning throughout Southeast Missouri; local food stores reported "panic" food-buying all day yesterday, after area radio stations broadcast reports that snow depths of 15 to 20 inches might occur in some areas.

1968

Mary Anne Morrey, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas F. Morrey of Cape Girardeau, has been accepted as a 1968-69 volunteer in the Catholic Church's Extension Volunteer Program; the program was established in 1960 for the purpose of sending laymen and women to serve where they are needed most.

Winnifred Smith of Indianapolis, one of the national leaders in the Christian Church, speaks at the First Christian Church in Cape Girardeau in the morning; she and Charles B. Barr, district minister of the Christian Church in District 10, have been visiting all of the Christian churches in the district.