Out of the past: Feb. 23

The local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosts an evening open house at the chapel, 1048 W. Cape Rock Drive; the program includes a brief video presentation, Family History Center (genealogy library) tour, satellite broadcast from Salt Lake City and refreshments; the local event is being held in preparation for the upcoming open house of the new St. Louis Temple April 26 through May 17.
MARSTON, Mo. -- Noranda Aluminum Inc. will spend more than $56 million over the next two years to increase aluminum production at its plant in St. Jude Industrial Park; the primary products division will modernize the carbon anode production facilities; the project will increase Noranda's aluminum production capacity by about 15%, or 73 million pounds a year.
Applications for federal funds for park developments, including four for the city of Jackson totaling 356 acres at a cost of $473,200, were approved by the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission yesterday; the commission also endorsed Cape Girardeau's application for federal funds for two park development projects and a state park department application for funds to expand Hahn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County.
Denis E. Rigdon, a science and mathematics teacher at St. Henry's Catholic School in Charleston, Missouri, has announced his candidacy for a three-year seat on the Cape Girardeau City Council, to be filled at the April 4 city election.
With redecoration of Presbyterian Church completed, the 11 a.m. worship service is conducted in the church; Boy Scout Troop 4, sponsored by the church, attends the service in a body.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- Damage of several hundred dollars is done when fire seriously threatens the Church of the Nazarene at 8:30 a.m.; much heavier loss is averted due to the fact two Morley, Missouri, women -- Mrs. Roy Gray and Gertrude Peyton -- arrive early for service; they see the smoke and call firemen, who limit the flames to the basement auditorium, meeting place for Sunday school classes.
BLODGETT, Mo. -- The Bank of Blodgett here, organized 20 years ago with a capital stock of $30,000, was closed yesterday by order of State Finance Commissioner J.G. Hughes; failure of the bank was attributed to the advancement of funds, totaling more than $34,000, to the J.E. Marshall Mercantile Co. here; likewise, the bank at Patton in Bollinger County, Missouri, was closed Wednesday by Hughes.
CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Howell B. King, federal Prohibition agent in Southeast Missouri for the last 18 months, has tendered his resignation, effective March 1; King is quoted as saying, "It will be only a matter of a few weeks until new appointments are made, anyway."
-- Sharon K. Sanders
