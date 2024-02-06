All sections
RecordsFebruary 23, 2022

Out of the past: Feb. 23

The local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosts an evening open house at the chapel, 1048 W. Cape Rock Drive; the program includes a brief video presentation, Family History Center (genealogy library) tour, satellite broadcast from Salt Lake City and refreshments; the local event is being held in preparation for the upcoming open house of the new St. Louis Temple April 26 through May 17...

1997

The local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosts an evening open house at the chapel, 1048 W. Cape Rock Drive; the program includes a brief video presentation, Family History Center (genealogy library) tour, satellite broadcast from Salt Lake City and refreshments; the local event is being held in preparation for the upcoming open house of the new St. Louis Temple April 26 through May 17.

MARSTON, Mo. -- Noranda Aluminum Inc. will spend more than $56 million over the next two years to increase aluminum production at its plant in St. Jude Industrial Park; the primary products division will modernize the carbon anode production facilities; the project will increase Noranda's aluminum production capacity by about 15%, or 73 million pounds a year.

1972

Applications for federal funds for park developments, including four for the city of Jackson totaling 356 acres at a cost of $473,200, were approved by the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission yesterday; the commission also endorsed Cape Girardeau's application for federal funds for two park development projects and a state park department application for funds to expand Hahn State Park in Ste. Genevieve County.

Denis E. Rigdon, a science and mathematics teacher at St. Henry's Catholic School in Charleston, Missouri, has announced his candidacy for a three-year seat on the Cape Girardeau City Council, to be filled at the April 4 city election.

1947

With redecoration of Presbyterian Church completed, the 11 a.m. worship service is conducted in the church; Boy Scout Troop 4, sponsored by the church, attends the service in a body.

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Damage of several hundred dollars is done when fire seriously threatens the Church of the Nazarene at 8:30 a.m.; much heavier loss is averted due to the fact two Morley, Missouri, women -- Mrs. Roy Gray and Gertrude Peyton -- arrive early for service; they see the smoke and call firemen, who limit the flames to the basement auditorium, meeting place for Sunday school classes.

1922

BLODGETT, Mo. -- The Bank of Blodgett here, organized 20 years ago with a capital stock of $30,000, was closed yesterday by order of State Finance Commissioner J.G. Hughes; failure of the bank was attributed to the advancement of funds, totaling more than $34,000, to the J.E. Marshall Mercantile Co. here; likewise, the bank at Patton in Bollinger County, Missouri, was closed Wednesday by Hughes.

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Howell B. King, federal Prohibition agent in Southeast Missouri for the last 18 months, has tendered his resignation, effective March 1; King is quoted as saying, "It will be only a matter of a few weeks until new appointments are made, anyway."

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
