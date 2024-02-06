Out of the past: Feb. 23

1996

Cape Girardeau County sales tax figures for February dipped 13% below the same month last year, flattening total revenue figures for 1996; the county's half-cent sales tax brought in $190,998 this month, significantly lower than the $220,206 received in February 1995.

John Jordan announced Thursday he wants to be Cape Girardeau County sheriff at the turn of the century; Jordan was elected a year ago to fill Norman Copeland's unexpired term; Copeland retired more than two years before his term expired; now Jordan, 35, wants to be elected to his own term, which would put him in the sheriff's seat until 2001.

1971

Southeast Missouri is the only part of the state left untouched by a weekend blizzard that today moves out of Kansas and the rest of Missouri, leaving behind at least five storm-related deaths, impassable roads, hundreds of stranded motorists and isolated communities; the two inches of snow forecast for Cape Girardeau and the vicinity yesterday failed to materialize following a few brief flurries.

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education last night voted to retain for the 1971-72 school year the current salary schedule for classroom teachers in the city's public schools; a teacher with a bachelor of science degree starts in the school system at $6,300 and moves up $190 for each year of experience in the public schools here until reaching a salary of $7,060 the fifth year; with a B.S. degree and 12 hours additional credit, the starting salary is $6,450.