Out of the past: Feb. 22

1999

A proposal is received by the Cape Girardeau Board of Education that would shift elementary school boundaries to improve diversity and maximize use of building capacities after the district’s newest school is completed this summer; the proposal doesn’t eliminate the neighborhood school concept favored by many in Cape Girardeau, nor does it negatively impact the majority of students in the district, say members of the Attendance Area Study Committee.

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education votes to name the district’s newest elementary school Barbara Blanchard Elementary; the board votes unanimously to name the building under construction at Sprigg and Bertling streets to honor Blanchard, who retired last summer after working 37 years as an educator.

1974

Bacteria from fecal material is at a sufficiently high level in Lake Boutin at Trail of Tears State Park to pose a serious health hazard to swimmers, an independent study of water samples taken by the Southeast Missourian newspaper reveals; the samples, examined by a bacteriologist who asks to remain anonymous, were studied after the State Park Board announced it was reopening the lake to public swimming this summer.

The Cape County Disaster Planning and Operations Unit, formerly Civil Defense, will become the Cape County Rescue Unit and receive its orders through County Sheriff Ivan E. McLain as a result of County Court action yesterday; the unit will be different from the sheriff’s auxiliary patrol and will be strictly responsible for rescue and communications, which includes tornado watches.