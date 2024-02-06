Out of the past: Feb. 22

A proposal is received by the Cape Girardeau Board of Education that would shift elementary school boundaries to improve diversity and maximize use of building capacities after the district’s newest school is completed this summer; the proposal doesn’t eliminate the neighborhood school concept favored by many in Cape Girardeau, nor does it negatively impact the majority of students in the district, say members of the Attendance Area Study Committee.
The Cape Girardeau Board of Education votes to name the district’s newest elementary school Barbara Blanchard Elementary; the board votes unanimously to name the building under construction at Sprigg and Bertling streets to honor Blanchard, who retired last summer after working 37 years as an educator.
Bacteria from fecal material is at a sufficiently high level in Lake Boutin at Trail of Tears State Park to pose a serious health hazard to swimmers, an independent study of water samples taken by the Southeast Missourian newspaper reveals; the samples, examined by a bacteriologist who asks to remain anonymous, were studied after the State Park Board announced it was reopening the lake to public swimming this summer.
The Cape County Disaster Planning and Operations Unit, formerly Civil Defense, will become the Cape County Rescue Unit and receive its orders through County Sheriff Ivan E. McLain as a result of County Court action yesterday; the unit will be different from the sheriff’s auxiliary patrol and will be strictly responsible for rescue and communications, which includes tornado watches.
Missouri Gov. Forrest Smith reappoints four members of the Board of Regents for Southeast Missouri State University; they are Fred A. Groves of Cape Girardeau and Eugene L. McGee of Poplar Bluff, both for terms ending in 1955; Russell Dearmont of St. Louis for a term ending in 1951 and C.D. Matthews III of Sikeston for a term ending in 1953.
Formal opening of the new Jackson Exchange Bank is held; the building, erected by the Bank Building & Equipment Corp. of St. Louis, is modern and fireproof, and cost $100,000 to build; Jackson Exchange Bank has been doing business in the county seat for 55 years.
Fire, originating from a defective flue in a restaurant, destroys two Illmo buildings with an estimated damage of $10,000, and for a time threatens an entire block in the principal business section of the town; fire departments from Illmo and Fornfelt fight the blaze in the flimsy frame structures for three hours before bringing it under control; destroyed are Burr’s restaurant and rooming house and the one-story structure occupied by Anna Holly.
A broken connecting rod in the motor of the hook and ladder truck of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department prevents Chief George French’s men from reaching the fire at Illmo, after city officials were asked for assistance; the break occurs a short distance from the Cape Girardeau city limits on South Kingshighway, and the truck is pulled back to the station by a car from a local garage.
Southeast Missourian librarian Sharon Sanders compiles the information for the daily Out of the Past column.
