Out of the past: Feb. 22

1996

Federal funds for three programs designed to help low-income and first-generation college students at Southeast Missouri State University were mismanaged, an internal audit found; earlier in the week, the university fired the man who oversaw the programs as director of Student Educational Opportunity Programs.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will speak April 30 at Southeast Missouri State University; the time will be announced later; Thomas will be the second nationally known conservative to speak at Southeast this spring; Dan Quayle, former vice president, will speak at 7:30 p.m. March 4 at the Show Me Center.

1971

Griffaw Furniture Mfg. Co., 432 S. Middle St., begins production in a newly-acquired plant in Bancroft, Iowa; the new plant, formerly Kosuth Industries Inc., a subsidiary of the Shannon Furniture Co., will produce three times the amount of upholstered furniture being made here, says company president Bill Griffaw.

Walter H. Oberheide is reappointed a commissioner of the Cape Special Road District by a secret vote of five Cape Girardeau city councilmen and three County Court judges; he defeats Albert Job Jr. of rural Cape Girardeau, who was placed in nomination by petition of local landowners in the district.