Out of the past: Feb. 22

Federal funds for three programs designed to help low-income and first-generation college students at Southeast Missouri State University were mismanaged, an internal audit found; earlier in the week, the university fired the man who oversaw the programs as director of Student Educational Opportunity Programs.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas will speak April 30 at Southeast Missouri State University; the time will be announced later; Thomas will be the second nationally known conservative to speak at Southeast this spring; Dan Quayle, former vice president, will speak at 7:30 p.m. March 4 at the Show Me Center.
Griffaw Furniture Mfg. Co., 432 S. Middle St., begins production in a newly-acquired plant in Bancroft, Iowa; the new plant, formerly Kosuth Industries Inc., a subsidiary of the Shannon Furniture Co., will produce three times the amount of upholstered furniture being made here, says company president Bill Griffaw.
Walter H. Oberheide is reappointed a commissioner of the Cape Special Road District by a secret vote of five Cape Girardeau city councilmen and three County Court judges; he defeats Albert Job Jr. of rural Cape Girardeau, who was placed in nomination by petition of local landowners in the district.
With nearly $8,000 already pledged by civic-minded residents, the SEMO District Fair Association board last night set in motion a plan designed to provide for the construction of at least one large horse barn at the new city park for use by fair time this fall; this building will be the first of a number to ultimately be erected in a major plan for overall development of the park for fair purposes.
After numerous difficulties in securing passage to the United States, comely Julia Jean McLain, wife of Ralph McLain of Cape Girardeau, spends her first full day here, delighted and amazed at the plenty about her, including the sight of a banana -- fruit she hasn't tasted in six long years; Julia met the former Army Air Forces staff sergeant when he was stationed in England in July 1943; a little over a year later, they were married.
Jane Hinote, country home agent, and Grace Rodgers, Red Cross nurse, inspected Coker School on the Egypt Mills Road yesterday; Nell Holcomb teaches the school, and the 18 pupils present were said to be above average physically.
Cape Girardeau's fire boys save the Frisco Restaurant and Nathan Tapper's store on Main Street, at the corner of Independence Street, from destruction this afternoon; it was necessary to cut holes through the wall of a stairway between the two to reach the fire; the restaurant was recently purchased by "Daddy" Kain for his son, Nathan; decorating and furnishing of the building would have been finished today.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
