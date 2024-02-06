Out of the past: Feb. 20

1999

Former Southeast Missouri State University basketball coach Ron Shumate has filed a lawsuit seeking nearly $300,000 in damages from the university’s Board of Regents, stemming from his 1997 firing; the suit claims Shumate was wrongfully fired and that the defendants ­— the regents and the school’s executive vice president of financial affairs, Kenneth Dobbins — concocted false charges of NCAA regulations violations and encouraged others to make false statements before the NCAA.

A mural Dr. Grant Lund is painting at Southeast Missouri State University’s Rhodes Hall will depict physicist Stephen Hawking, a contemporary scientist who has succeeded in capturing peoples’ imagination despite a severe disability; the mural is an attempt both to dress up a drab building and to make a statement about the creativity of science.

1974

Purchase of 22 acres of land west of East Rodney Drive across from Arena Park is announced by the SEMO District Fair Association; the tract will be used for vehicle parking during the fair, which runs for six days each September in Arena Park; after the initial development, it will be offered to the city for use during the remainder of the year; in return, the city would be asked to mow and maintain the area.

In an effort to curb the spread of influenza currently taking its toll in Southeast Missouri, administrators of Saint Francis Hospital and Southeast Hospital have both announced they are limiting visitors of patients to members of the immediate family; hospital administrators confirm personnel of the hospitals are also experiencing a high level of illness from influenza.