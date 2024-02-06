Out of the past: Feb. 20

A survey just completed by two Southeast Missouri State University faculty members shows almost a third of students at the university think hazing can be a "positive force in a student's college experience"; the surprising results come a year after the death of Michael Davis, a Southeast student killed while pledging Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity.
Ben Reiminger of Cape Girardeau has been named the 1995 Missouri "Older Worker of the Year" in Region 11, a 13-county area including Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry counties; Reiminger, 81, is a part-time employee at Burger King-Drury Restaurants at Route K and Mount Auburn Road.
Ted R. Regenhardt, postmaster at Cape Girardeau nearly 13 years, announces his retirement effective April 2; Regenhardt, whose appointment came under President Dwight D. Eisenhower on May 28, 1957, has seen the renovation of the old post office on Broadway, construction of a new facility at 320 N. Frederick St., and the introduction of the ZIP code into the country's postal system during his tenure.
State College student Terry A. Hopkins is in the competition for a national Jaycee Physical Fitness Award by virtue of winning a state award sponsored by the Missouri Jaycees; the award is based on active participation in community physical fitness; Hopkins was cited for his efforts in founding a tri-state swimming league, which includes participates in Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas.
War mobilization director James F. Byrnes last night ordered a midnight curfew on amusement establishments, to become effective next Monday night; the order will have only a moderate effect on night life in and around Cape Girardeau; it was issued as another coal-saving effort and will curtail activities exclusively at roadhouses, night clubs and dance halls, all of which are few in this area.
State College head basketball coach Abe Stuber yesterday awarded letters to 11 members of the squad, including Herbert Upton, freshman forward who paced the Indians with 194 points on the season; others receiving letters were Martin Radmer, Leon Brinkopf, Randy Walker, Dick Hoot, Charles Herbert, Dave Eisenberg, Ralph Johnson, George Woodson, Alvin McRaven and Ralph Lowry.
Coach F.J. Courleux and his Teachers College basketball team leave for Carbondale, Illinois, where the Normal School quintet of that city will be met in two games, the first to be played tonight and the second Saturday night.
E.L. Sailer, Cape Girardeau city engineer, reports the construction of the piers for the bridge over Sloan's Creek is in process and should be finished within the next two weeks, if the weather cooperates; the city plans to erect the piers before the heavy spring rains set in and finish the other construction later in the season.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
