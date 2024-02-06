Out of the past: Feb. 20

1995

A survey just completed by two Southeast Missouri State University faculty members shows almost a third of students at the university think hazing can be a "positive force in a student's college experience"; the surprising results come a year after the death of Michael Davis, a Southeast student killed while pledging Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity.

Ben Reiminger of Cape Girardeau has been named the 1995 Missouri "Older Worker of the Year" in Region 11, a 13-county area including Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry counties; Reiminger, 81, is a part-time employee at Burger King-Drury Restaurants at Route K and Mount Auburn Road.

1970

Ted R. Regenhardt, postmaster at Cape Girardeau nearly 13 years, announces his retirement effective April 2; Regenhardt, whose appointment came under President Dwight D. Eisenhower on May 28, 1957, has seen the renovation of the old post office on Broadway, construction of a new facility at 320 N. Frederick St., and the introduction of the ZIP code into the country's postal system during his tenure.

State College student Terry A. Hopkins is in the competition for a national Jaycee Physical Fitness Award by virtue of winning a state award sponsored by the Missouri Jaycees; the award is based on active participation in community physical fitness; Hopkins was cited for his efforts in founding a tri-state swimming league, which includes participates in Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas.