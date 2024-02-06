Out of the past: Feb. 20

1994

Carol Roth of Cape Girardeau presents a slide program of mission work being done in Ghana, West Africa, in the evening at Hanover Lutheran Church; her son-in-law, the Rev. Carl Rockrohr, is serving as missionary of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod to the Konkumba people.

Thanks to hard work and initiative on the part of Delta firefighters, residents of this southwest Cape Girardeau County community now have a $75,000 fire station that actually cost only $38,000 to build; the five-bay, one-story, 3,864-square-foot building is near the Delta Post Office; it replaces a tiny building what was beneath the town's elevated water tower.

1969

Bowling on Sundays will become legal in Cape Girardeau under a new city ordinance to repeal an older one that had prohibited the activity on this day, the City Council ruled last night; Edward L. Downs, attorney and part owner of the Cape Bowling Lanes Inc., appeared before the council to request the change, which he said has been on the books for more than 50 years but has never been enforced.

Mary Kempe, reference librarian at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, is cited by for 25 years of service to the city and the library; recognition is accorded Kempe at a meeting of the Library Board of Trustees.