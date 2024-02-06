Out of the past: Feb. 2

1992

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- While some rural hospitals have discontinued obstetric services, Perry County Memorial Hospital has improved its facilities; the Perryville hospital opened its new obstetrics department last month as part of an overall expansion and remodeling project.

ADVANCE, Mo. -- Voters in the Advance School District will be asked to approve a $350,000 bond issue and a 38-cent operating levy hike in an election April 7; the bond issue would finance construction of additional classrooms for the elementary school.

1967

In 1930, a picket fence, consisting of one-inch square steel pickets, was constructed on the south side of Houck Stadium; adorning the fence were 54 steel reproductions, 12 inches in diameter, of the Great Seal of Missouri; now, only 12 of the plaques remain; to replace the medallions would cost $3,150.

The County Court appoints a four-member County Park Board; when the county went to second-class government Jan. 1, the existing nine-member park board was abolished; named to the board are Carl Penzel, a Jackson Republican, for a one-year term, R.A. Fulenwider, a Jackson Democrat, for two years, A.C. Brase, a Cape Girardeau Republican, for three years and Edward L. Downs, a Cape Girardeau Democrat, for four years.