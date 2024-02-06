Out of the past: Feb. 2

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- While some rural hospitals have discontinued obstetric services, Perry County Memorial Hospital has improved its facilities; the Perryville hospital opened its new obstetrics department last month as part of an overall expansion and remodeling project.
ADVANCE, Mo. -- Voters in the Advance School District will be asked to approve a $350,000 bond issue and a 38-cent operating levy hike in an election April 7; the bond issue would finance construction of additional classrooms for the elementary school.
In 1930, a picket fence, consisting of one-inch square steel pickets, was constructed on the south side of Houck Stadium; adorning the fence were 54 steel reproductions, 12 inches in diameter, of the Great Seal of Missouri; now, only 12 of the plaques remain; to replace the medallions would cost $3,150.
The County Court appoints a four-member County Park Board; when the county went to second-class government Jan. 1, the existing nine-member park board was abolished; named to the board are Carl Penzel, a Jackson Republican, for a one-year term, R.A. Fulenwider, a Jackson Democrat, for two years, A.C. Brase, a Cape Girardeau Republican, for three years and Edward L. Downs, a Cape Girardeau Democrat, for four years.
Ruby Walker of Cape Girardeau will leave from Jefferson Barracks tomorrow morning for Fort Benning, Georgia, with a group of other nurses who will serve with General Hospital Unit No. 21 of St. Louis at the Army post there; Walker will be a second lieutenant in the Army Nursing Corps.
BENTON, Mo. -- A Scott County grand jury, the first for nearly five years, probably will be summoned March 2, when a regular term of Circuit Court is convened by Circuit Judge J.C. McDowell; among other tasks, the jury will investigate the violence at Sikeston, Missouri, eight days ago, including the slashing of a young woman, the stabbing of a police officer, the shooing by the officer of a 26-year-old black man and the latter's lynching at the hands of a mob.
Last night and early this morning brings the coldest weather of the season to Cape Girardeau; the thermometer at the Normal School registers a bone-chilling 5 1/2 degrees below zero; the fourth and fifth floors at the shoe factory suspend work because the rooms cannot be heated properly.
About $2,000 worth of automobile tires and other supplies are destroyed in a fire at Park Auto Co., across Broadway from The Republican office; the blaze is in the basement and does its work before discovery.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.