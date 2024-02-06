Out of the past: Feb. 19

1996

As the filing deadline for statewide office approaches, hardly a day goes by that Paul Sander doesn't hear about the District 157 seat; now Jackson's mayor and most famous non-candidate wants to set the record straight: he's not filing for state representative; Sander says he's happy serving Jackson residents as mayor and plans to run again in 1997.

Outback Steakhouse will open to the public in Cape Girardeau Tuesday, but a special opening celebration this evening benefits the American Cancer Society; the new restaurant is at 101 Cape West Parkway; Russell Beam is managing partner for the restaurant.

1971

NEW MADRID, Mo. -- The Noranda Aluminum Inc., plant here went into limited operation this week with the startup of the first aluminum reduction cells; although initial aluminum metal production is three months behind schedule, company officials believe the reduction process will be in full operation by June.

Reacting to an appeal for $270 to pay off an account for carpenter shop power tools used by young men in vocational training, the Rev. Dumitri Turk reports Mid-America Teen Challenge Training Center has received $513 from the public.