Out of the past: Feb. 19

As the filing deadline for statewide office approaches, hardly a day goes by that Paul Sander doesn't hear about the District 157 seat; now Jackson's mayor and most famous non-candidate wants to set the record straight: he's not filing for state representative; Sander says he's happy serving Jackson residents as mayor and plans to run again in 1997.
Outback Steakhouse will open to the public in Cape Girardeau Tuesday, but a special opening celebration this evening benefits the American Cancer Society; the new restaurant is at 101 Cape West Parkway; Russell Beam is managing partner for the restaurant.
NEW MADRID, Mo. -- The Noranda Aluminum Inc., plant here went into limited operation this week with the startup of the first aluminum reduction cells; although initial aluminum metal production is three months behind schedule, company officials believe the reduction process will be in full operation by June.
Reacting to an appeal for $270 to pay off an account for carpenter shop power tools used by young men in vocational training, the Rev. Dumitri Turk reports Mid-America Teen Challenge Training Center has received $513 from the public.
Recommendation that Cape Girardeau be equipped with a Class 2 airport and approval of Harris Field as the site for this port was contained in a letter received Monday by Mayor R.E. Beckman from Paul V. Roberts, district engineer for the Civil Aeronautics Administration in Kansas City, Missouri; the letter came as a report of a recent survey of airport facilities and possibilities made by Frank A. Rody, assistant district engineer.
Mayor R.E. Beckman was contacted recently by a representative of a company manufacturing parking meters, prompting a discussion at last night's City Council meetings concerning the possibility of locating meters in the city's three business sections; any action by the council will depend upon recommendations of the Retail Merchants Association.
Cape Girardeau and the district awaken in the morning to scramble out from under a white blanket, the depth of which exceeds anything seen here in three years; it is a "big snow" at 7 a.m., and by 4 p.m. is much bigger, and still going strong; all trains to Cape Girardeau, except the one arriving from St. Louis at noon, are late because of the snowstorm.
Henry Wright, landscape engineer and noted authority on city planning, is spending the day in Cape Girardeau conferring with members of the Civic Improvement League, city officials and others; this evening he will meet with members of the Chamber of Commerce to discuss the development of the plazas around the new Frisco depot, Courthouse Park and other places.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
