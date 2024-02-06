Out of the past: Feb. 19

1995

The city of Cape Girardeau paid above appraised value for more than half of the 42 tracts it purchase for the Cape LaCroix-Walker Branch flood-control project; in all Cape Girardeau spent more than $1.84 million on rights-of-way and easement costs, including purchase of the old James Glass and Auto Body building along Cape LaCroix Creek at a cost of $248,000; overall, the city paid 12% more than the $1.65 million appraised value for the land.

A power outage yesterday afternoon forced 500 to 600 people at a swim meet to evacuate the Cape Girardeau Central Pool, after the structure's bubble roof began deflating.

1970

Residents of Mount Vista Apartments, 308 W. Lorimier Dr., are evacuated early in the morning after fire breaks out in a furnace room on the ground flood, causing heavy fire and smoke damage to two apartments in the building; firemen fight the blaze three hours before bringing it under control.

A proposal for formation by private interests of a sewer district to serve a large area of the city north of Bloomfield Road and west of Kingshighway was presented to the Cape Girardeau City Council last night; the proposal was submitted by Victorian Inns Inc., Mid-America Hotels Inc., Charles L. Drury Trust, Drury Materials Co. Inc., National Service Stations Inc., Drury Development Corp., L.C. and Clara U. Blattner and Cape Girardeau Doctors Park Inc.