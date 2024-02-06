Out of the past: Feb. 18

1998

Floodwaters on a Cape Girardeau County road trapped a rural Marble Hill, Missouri, woman in her station wagon shortly before noon yesterday; personnel from the Missouri Conservation Department, the Millersville Fire Department and the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded; Verla Crites had attempted to drive through a flooded section of County Road 351 west of Burfordville; the gravel road was covered by water from nearby Whitewater River.

Nell Holcomb School officially ranks among the best in Missouri; the school is the first in Southeast Missouri to receive accreditation with distinction honors for its performance in the state education department's accreditation process; the honor takes on added significance because in 1991 Nell Holcomb was only provisionally accredited; by 1997, Nell Holcomb became the only Missouri school district to jump from provisional accreditation to accreditation with distinction.

1973

The Southeast Hospital development fund campaign was explained to approximately 40 Cape Girardeau and area ministers at a luncheon Tuesday at Hirsch Tower; Ray W. Call, general campaign chairman, asked the ministers for their help in the million dollar fund drive campaign.

Tom Womack, formerly associated with his father, W.C. Womack, in the operation of Womack's Drug Store, 1000 S. Sprigg St., has taken a position in sales with the Deevers Realty Co., 440 Broadway; the Womacks recently sold their store, which they has operated since Feb. 8, 1941, to Jack Finney, who operates other stores in Cape Girardeau and in Jackson.