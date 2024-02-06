Out of the past: Feb. 17

1998

Local Persian Gulf War veterans aren't surprised hostilities between the United States and Iraq are heating up again; Terry Crass, a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve, served as a nurse with the 217th Evac Hospital during the Gulf War; he says he isn't at all surprised that the United States is threatening to bomb Iraq over Saddam Hussein's refusal to allow U.N. weapons inspectors access; "I think that the problem was never really dealt with," said Crass, a Cape Girardeau resident and nurse in Southeast Hospital's neurology unit.

The nation needs Missouri values and common sense, U.S. Sen. Christopher "Kit" Bond told cheering supporters yesterday in Cape Girardeau; Bond made a stop here as part of a campaign swing through the state to kick off his re-election campaign; the 58-year-old Republican was elected to the Senate in 1986 and is seeking re-election to a third term; Bond is being challenged by Democrat Jay Nixon, Missouri's attorney general.

1973

Sister M. Virgilia, administrator of Saint Francis Hospital, vigorously turns the first spade of earth while at the same time clutching papers used in the dedicatory program. (Southeast Missourian archive)

Under sunny skies and cold crisp winds, more than 200 persons gather on the site of the new Saint Francis Medical Center at Route K and Mount Auburn Road to watch Sister M. Virgilia Beikler, hospital administrator, toss the first spade of dirt into the air; the ground-breaking ceremony marks the start of construction for the new $13.5 million facility.