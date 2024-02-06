Out of the past: Feb. 17

1994

Five members of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the hazing death of a man pledging the fraternity at Southeast Missouri State University; Michael Davis, 25, of St. Louis died shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, the cause of death being blunt trauma to the head.

The City of Cape Girardeau has been awarded $449,630 in federal highway funds by the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission that will be used for the development of a trail along Cape LaCroix Creek.

1969

Circuit Judge W. Osler Statler impanels a grand jury in the morning in Jackson, issuing a call to Cape Girardeau County citizens having information regarding law violations to go before the grand jury; a person may take a matter before the grand jury by contacting a member of the jury, the sheriff or prosecuting attorney.

Rotarians from a wide area assemble at the Country Club in the evening to join the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club in observance of its 50th birthday; guest speaker is Richard L. Evans of Salt Lake City president of Rotary International two years ago.