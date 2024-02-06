Out of the past: Feb. 17

Five members of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the hazing death of a man pledging the fraternity at Southeast Missouri State University; Michael Davis, 25, of St. Louis died shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday, the cause of death being blunt trauma to the head.
The City of Cape Girardeau has been awarded $449,630 in federal highway funds by the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission that will be used for the development of a trail along Cape LaCroix Creek.
Circuit Judge W. Osler Statler impanels a grand jury in the morning in Jackson, issuing a call to Cape Girardeau County citizens having information regarding law violations to go before the grand jury; a person may take a matter before the grand jury by contacting a member of the jury, the sheriff or prosecuting attorney.
Rotarians from a wide area assemble at the Country Club in the evening to join the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club in observance of its 50th birthday; guest speaker is Richard L. Evans of Salt Lake City president of Rotary International two years ago.
Twelve boys and girls are taking advantage of free instruction in the fundamentals of flying and military drills offered by the Civil Air Patrol; instruction is given Tuesday nights of each week at the Consolidated School of Aviation.
John Mack Self, a former State College student and boxer, will be in one of the final matches of the Golden Gloves championship tournament tonight in St. Louis; Self, in the 175-pound class, will meet Pvt. Lucien Taliaferro of Jefferson Barracks
The Cape Girardeau Community Chest began its fundraising campaign yesterday afternoon, hoping to secure enough money to support for a year seven organizations that are working for the happiness and welfare of Cape Girardeau; at a mass meeting at Central High School on Sunday, $2,500 was netted from the big crowd, just one-fourth of the minimum amount asked for.
Mrs. E.H. Reid of Jackson, here visiting her daughter, Mrs. John Kraft, 201 S. Spanish St., falls in front of a streetcar at the corner of Spanish and Good Hope streets in the morning, receiving slight injuries to her head.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
