Out of the past: Feb. 16

1998

If old Saint Francis Hospital is Cape Girardeau's white elephant, the Marquette Hotel is its faded queen; the five-story Spanish Revival-style hotel was completed in 1928; with 82 rooms, the hotel was once considered one of the finest in the Midwest; but recently there have been calls for the deteriorated hotel to be torn down; however, owner Thad Bullock has an immediate reaction to the talk: "No way. Not unless they want to the see the biggest lawsuit the city's ever seen"; Bullock insists he has good prospects for selling the hotel.

In the hours after midnight Sunday, flames shot from the roof of a building used by the Columbia Construction Corp., near Interstate 55 and the new Highway 74 overpass; six fire departments worked together to bring the flames under control, demonstrating how mutual aid works, said Roger English, assistant fire chief from the Gordonville Fire District; the building, used by Columbia to finish trim work for motels, had been in use for about two years.

1973

Security measures at airports throughout the nation are tightened as airport operators are required to begin stationing police officers at boarding gates during the screening process of passengers and their baggage; for Cape Girardeau this means taking officers off their regular duty six times a day and sending them to the municipal airport during the times when Ozark Air Lines is boarding passengers.

Cape Girardeau Civic Center has taken a 30-day option on property in the 200 block of North Spanish Street; the property contains a large building of brick and concrete block construction; it is now owned by General Baptist Church and is located on the west side of Spanish, across a driveway north of the church; it was formerly occupied by Harris Motor Car Co., truck division.