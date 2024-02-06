Out of the past: Feb. 16

Work on the third and final phase of the Walker Branch flood-control project is scheduled to begin this summer with channel improvements and replacement of the Marietta Street bridge; the city of Cape Girardeau's planning department is in the process of completing right-of-way acquisitions for the project's final phase; the channel will be a 75-foot-wide earthen structure with a 14-foot-wide concrete pilot channel to contain the flow of water in normal conditions; the earthen channel will allow for overflow during heavy rain; it will be the first structure of its kind in Cape Girardeau.
The Rev. Bob Hoskins is the guest speaker at First Assembly of God Church, 750 N. Mount Auburn Road; he is a veteran missionary to the Middle East, an author, publisher and speaker; he served in the Middle East 16 years, residing in Beirut, Lebanon, 12 years; Hoskins left when terrorism and war made it impossible for his ministry to function; he now serves as president of Book of Life International, a producer of foreign language Christian literature.
Voter registration closes Tuesday for the Cape Girardeau city primary, should there be one; but at this point, it appears there may not be a primary, or even a city general election; no candidates have yet filed for a seat on the City Council, although two posts are open for the April 4 general election.
J. Ronald Fischer of Cape Girardeau files for a third two-year term as County Court judge from District 2; his filing provides at least one candidate for every county office.
The Rev. O.C. Lewis of Sikeston, Missouri, is the guest speaker in the morning at the Church of God Mission; he speaks in the absence of the pastor, the Rev. J.L. Hatchel, who is addressing the congregation of Tanner Street Church of God in Sikeston for its pastor, the Rev. Vernon Guttenfelder.
Judge I.R. Kelso, J.W. Gerhardt and Commissioner Charles Schweer were in Jefferson City yesterday to attend a meeting of delegates from 17 Missouri cities; they named a six-man committee to draft legislation asking the state to establish a state commission for the preservation of historic sites; Kelso was named a committee vice president.
Professor Robert S. Douglass of the history department of Cape Girardeau Teachers College, has been named dean of the college, the first person to fill that position; he will assist President Joseph A. Serena in administration of the affairs of the college and will have charge of routine work of admission of students and arranging credits.
The Teachers College Board of Regents yesterday gave its approval to plans and specifications for the new Education Building to be built on the campus here; an appropriation by the state of $125,000 has been set aside for construction of the building; the three-story structure will house the kindergarten department of the Training School on the first floor, the intermediate department and junior high on the second and the high school department on the third.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
