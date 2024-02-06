Out of the past: Feb. 16

1997

Work on the third and final phase of the Walker Branch flood-control project is scheduled to begin this summer with channel improvements and replacement of the Marietta Street bridge; the city of Cape Girardeau's planning department is in the process of completing right-of-way acquisitions for the project's final phase; the channel will be a 75-foot-wide earthen structure with a 14-foot-wide concrete pilot channel to contain the flow of water in normal conditions; the earthen channel will allow for overflow during heavy rain; it will be the first structure of its kind in Cape Girardeau.

The Rev. Bob Hoskins is the guest speaker at First Assembly of God Church, 750 N. Mount Auburn Road; he is a veteran missionary to the Middle East, an author, publisher and speaker; he served in the Middle East 16 years, residing in Beirut, Lebanon, 12 years; Hoskins left when terrorism and war made it impossible for his ministry to function; he now serves as president of Book of Life International, a producer of foreign language Christian literature.

1972

Voter registration closes Tuesday for the Cape Girardeau city primary, should there be one; but at this point, it appears there may not be a primary, or even a city general election; no candidates have yet filed for a seat on the City Council, although two posts are open for the April 4 general election.

J. Ronald Fischer of Cape Girardeau files for a third two-year term as County Court judge from District 2; his filing provides at least one candidate for every county office.