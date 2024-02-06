Out of the past: Feb. 15

Doyle Dumas, director of the Southeast Missouri State University Choir, announces the choir will perform a series of concerts in several Western European countries early this summer; the choir will depart from Chicago on May 20 and return June 4; Dumas will be accompanied by LeRoy Mason, head of the Music Division at the university; the group will perform concerts about every other day as they visit Holland, Germany, Austria, France and Switzerland.

1948

Outstripping the totals recorded a week ago, Cape Girardeau Sunday schools set a new February mark, with 3,936 persons in classes; the aggregate is 750 more than attended on a similar Sunday a year ago; there are eight schools held.

In a special meeting of the congregation of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson, it is agreed to make preliminary plans for construction of a new four-room school on the lot west of South Second West Street, a plot of ground measuring 300 by 150 feet and now occupied by the principal's dwelling; the planning committee is authorized to obtain sketches from several architects, from which a selection will be made in April; the expansion is necessary because the present school, erected in 1934, is inadequate to take care of the increasing enrollment.

1923

Pete Deimund, manager of Cape Girardeau Sand Co., announces construction of a steam sand boat to cost nearly $10,000 will begin next week; the boat will be 80 feet long, 20 feet wide, and the hull will be 3 feet in depth; the hull will be constructed at the sand company's pier at Cape Girardeau, and $6,000 in machinery will be put in place there; it is expected to be completed this spring; capacity of the sand company will double with the addition of this boat.

Commercial relations between the Cape Girardeau Northern Railway and the St. Louis-San Francisco Railway will be re-established tomorrow, according to orders issued by the State Public Service Commission after a hearing of the complaints filed by C.G.N. of an embargo placed on it by the Frisco; in reply to the complaints, the Frisco held that a debt of $6,000 was due from the C.G.N. covering rental of cars, which was the reason for the embargo.

-- Sharon K. Sanders